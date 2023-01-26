The first stage of construction to place elevators at the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City will result in the suspension of No. 7 train subway service between the plaza and 34th Street-Hudson Yards in Manhattan the weekend beginning on Feb. 4.
The station, which also serves the N and W lines, serves an estimated 70,000 riders per day. The suspension will take place between 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, a Saturday, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in time for weekday morning rush hour service. Free shuttle buses will service all missed stations during the closure.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it will be the first of six planned suspensions as part of a $74 million project to make the elevated 1916 station fully accessible.
Construction is expected to be complete by mid-2024.
An elevator from the street to the mezzanine is planned for the south entrance. A second elevator will be built from the mezzanine to the two service platforms.
Five more weekend closures will take effect through spring. Work that will require suspension of service on the portion of the N/W line between Queensboro Plaza and Astoria is planned for May.
“The improvements coming to Queensboro Plaza will greatly benefit tens of thousands of riders,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in a press release last week. “Accessibility is such an integral part of mass transit, especially for a city like New York where mass transit is essential for many. When complete, the project will provide critical accessibility upgrades, security updates, and customer experience improvements throughout the station.”
Along with elevators, improvements include:
• expansion of the mezzanine by about 50 square feet, improving customer flow within the station;
• new, improved lighting for the expanded mezzanine;
• upgrades to the pedestrian bridge;
• new boarding areas compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, including with new platform edges; and
• upgrades to existing street and station stairs to present ADA standards
“So many of our customers will benefit from the new elevators, which will provide an accessible entrance to the station, as well as an accessible transfer at this crucial Queens connection,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “Riders with disabilities, caregivers with strollers, visitors with luggage, and many others rely on elevators. Beginning work on another new station brings us one step closer to a fully accessible system.”
A second street-to-mezzanine elevator on the north side of the plaza will be built and maintained by Grubb Properties, the North Carolina developer that will include it with an apartment building it is constructing at 25-01 Queens Plaza North.
Grubb agreed to the elevator under the city’s new Zoning for Accessibility regulations that give the developer one or more zoning concessions in return.
