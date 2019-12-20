Queensboro Bridge to undergo change

The Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge will undergo an upper deck replacement over several years to extend its service life and make it both a lighter and more durable deck.

Heavier loads have caused overstress on truss members on the bridge, which opened to traffic 110 years ago.

There is plenty of traffic. The bridge sees an average of 170,474 vehicles a day as compared to the 140,000 vehicles daily on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, the replacement for the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The city Department of Transportation has been in the pre-planning stage of the Queensboro upgrade since July 2018 and will continue through October 2020.

Work has been going on “but you hadn’t heard of it because we aren’t using any major lanes,” said Hasan Ahmed, director of East River Bridges for the DOT, during a meeting of the Borough Cabinet at Borough Hall on Tuesday morning.

Other work includes structural steel rehabilitation, deck joints and barrier replacement, lighting and drainage improvements, incidental bridge painting and a fire standpipe system.

Stages 1 and 2 will take place from October 2020 through June 2021 for the Manhattan-bound lanes of the North Upper Roadway, with deck replacement and fire standpipe installation.

Stages 3 and 4 will take place from August 2021 to April 2022 for the Queens-bound lanes of the South Upper Roadway, consisting of deck replacement.

Stage 5A will take place from June 2022 to August 2022 with deck replacement at crossover locations. There will be ongoing single-lane closures and full ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Sunday nights to Friday mornings; and 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday night to Saturday and Saturday night to Sunday.

Stage 5B will see ongoing single-lane closure and full ramp closure from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday night to Saturday and Saturday night to Sunday.

From September 2022 to October 2022 deck rehabilitation at approaches, mainly overnight work, will take place. There will be ongoing single-lane closures and full ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Stage 6B work during the same point with ongoing single-lane closure and full ramp closure from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

The DOT said there will be traffic agents up to 20 hours per day for mitigation for lane closures. All ramp exits and entrances will follow existing operation through crossovers.

There will be 24-hour tow service on call in Queens and Manhattan. Mitigation measures will be evaluated regularly and modified as required.

Queens-bound routes see an average daily total traffic of 84,498 vehicles on weekdays and 85,348 on weekends.

Manhattan-bound routes see an average of 85,976 vehicles on week days and 83,021 on weekends.