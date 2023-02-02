Six young people from Queens will participate in a production of “Princess Phooey,” an original musical production featured at the Tada! Youth Theater in Manhattan.
There will be presentations of the modern fairytale from Feb. 10 to Feb. 26 at the theater, which is located at 15 West 28 St. on the second floor, according to a spokesperson for the organization.
“Princess Phooey” has lyrics by Lisa Diana Shapiro and music from Eric Rockwell, and is about a royal who is not a damsel in distress, but her own hero, according to the theater.
One of the stars from the show is Victory Handy, 14, of Jamaica.
“I’m very excited to be in the ‘Princess Phooey’ cast and to appear on stage,” Victory said in a statement. “My character, Sacchrina, is very old school in her ways and wants to be in charge of everyone and everything that goes on around her. I can relate to my character, because I tend to be bossy to my siblings too.
“TADA! is so much fun!”
The remaining Queens cast members are Jon Luc Jobson-Larkin (Quintos), 16; Mira Meola (Delphinia), 16; Nathan Mudaliar (Charming), 15; Julien Jobson-Larkin (Septamus), 12; and Elias Menjivar (stable boy understudy), 12.
The nonprofit youth theater, which has been teaching musical theater to elementary to high school kids since 1984, will have performances Fridays at 7 p.m., weekends at 2 and 4 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 20 at 2 and 4 p.m., according to tadatheater.com.
There will be pay-what-you-can tickets starting at $1 until they run out. Afterwards, tickets for adults are $30, tickets for nonprofit groups are $10 and tickets for children under 16 are $15. For groups of 20 or more, contact Matthew Keaton, the theater’s administrative manager, at mkeaton@tadatheater.com.
