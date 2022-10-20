Independent filmmakers gathered last week at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria to promote the 12th annual Queens World Film Festival, which returns to the borough from Nov. 1 to 6 at five different venues.
This year’s offerings include 157 films from 27 countries, their creators coming together in the World’s Borough for a celebration of cinema. The award ceremony is Nov. 6.
Offerings will include animated shorts and features; documentaries; history; narrative features and shorts; LGBTQIA+ films; stories of healing and others.
Venues this year will include MoMI; the Queens Theatre at Flushing Meadows Corona Park; Kaufman Astoria Studios Zukor theater in Long Island City; Flushing Town Hall; and The Local in LIC.
The festival also will run virtually from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4 on filmfestivalflix.com.
Tickets, schedules and more information can be found on the festival’s website at queensworldfilmfestival.org. Ticket prices are $15 plus a handling fee for general admission and $11.25 plus handling fee for students and seniors.
For those who have never attended the festival or who have enjoyed it in the past, archives from previous festivals can be found online at bit.ly/3DbKomI.
— Michael Gannon
