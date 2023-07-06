In October, a group of about 30 people — many with the Asian Wave Alliance — rallied on the corner of Bell Boulevard and 39th Avenue in Bayside ahead of a trip down to Washington, DC, to voice support for the plaintiffs in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, who argued that both schools’ admissions policies were discriminatory toward Asian American Pacific Islanders and violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The cases set the table for the end of affirmative action.
Just over eight months later, it seems they have gotten their wish: The U.S Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling last Thursday largely weakened affirmative action, and said that while students might discuss how their race has influenced their character in an admissions essay, race should not be considered as part of the admissions process otherwise.
Unsurprisingly, the Asian Wave Alliance commended the court on the decision.
“The United States is a country of limitless opportunities and equal protection, and treating students equally regardless of race is a fundamental right that the court has now returned to us,” Yiatin Chu, the group’s president and co-founder, said in a statement. “Students should be evaluated on their talents, accomplishments and potential, not penalized for a checkbox on race in their college applications.”
Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, agreed, calling the policy “immoral” and “contrary to the 14th amendment.”
But many other Queens residents and politicians were not pleased with the court’s ruling. Those included Michael Duncan, an education activist in Southeast Queens — but he was not surprised, he said.
“Some people may view affirmative action as an advantage for Black people — but that’s not true,” he told the Chronicle. “Affirmative action just seeks to put Black people closer to something that should have been given to them.”
But Duncan said he does not want to point fingers at Asian Americans. “I am not going to blame Asian people for looking out for themselves, and for looking out for what they truly believe they should get. They have a right to do that,” he said. But does that mean affirmative action should be thrown out entirely? “The idea wasn’t to do away with affirmative action, but find a balance,” he added later.
Borough President Donovan Richards expressed anger not only about the affirmative action ruling, but about the court’s decisions on canceling student debt and denying some services to same-sex couples.
“Our already broken higher education system has long been inhospitable for people of color — both in terms of the admissions process that prioritizes legacy acceptances and the often crippling debt that students are forced to bear in order to attain a degree — and these decisions to wipe out the progress we have made in these areas will only significantly worsen our nation’s extreme education, economic and wealth gaps,” he said in a statement.
Going forward, colleges accross the country will need to reasses their admissions policies — Queens College and St. John’s University included. Frank Wu, president of Queens College, acknowledged his own benefit from affirmative action in a lengthy statement, condemning the ruling. “I am convinced that we at Queens College will be able to continue to act, to ensure everyone counts and is valued, in a meaningful manner — and in compliance with law,” he said.
Rachel Pereira, SJU’s vice president for equity and inclusion, agreed. “While we continue to process the impact, if any, of the ruling on St. John’s, we remain committed to dismantling racism in all areas of University life and conduct,” she said in a statement.
