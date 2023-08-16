The migrant tent city on the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus in Queens Village opened a day early as a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center for asylum seekers Tuesday evening.
A source from Oakland Gardens, who wishes to remain anonymous, was at the gates of the center as migrants arrived at what was the parking lot for the Services Now for Adult Persons senior facility, located at 80-45 Winchester Blvd.
“I believe at least 100 arrived today,” said the source, who later joined a protest on Wednesday outside the facility.
Cell phone video footage that was taken from outside the complex was shared with the Queens Chronicle from the Oakland Gardens resident and depicts people inside at least two MTA buses that pull up to the facility.
A school bus pulled up with approximately a dozen more migrants on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. and 150 total are expected at the center at the end of the day, a facility staffer said. More will come throughout the week so as to not overwhelm staff at the complex.
During a media tour of the tent city on Aug. 15, Dr. Ted Long, senior vice president of ambulatory care at NYC Health + Hospitals, said the city is working so hard to meet the needs of the asylum seekers that a decision was made to open up the HERRC facility promptly.
“We are going to have our first asylum seekers arriving today,” Long said, in audio provided to the Queens Chronile.
One of the select few journalists who were allowed at the premises noted that the cots for the migrants were tightly packed.
“Yes, we placed beds so that we can help as many asylum seekers as possible,” Long responded. “This facility will be able to take care of a little bit over 1,000 asylum seekers ... Today we are going to welcome 100 or a little more this afternoon.”
The weatherized tents took 10 days to build and are expected to be around for 60 days. When people check in, there will be an intake process and they will be given an ID badge with a QR code that will allow them to check in and out of the tent city. Individuals will be screened for communicable diseases before they enter the site, officials said.
“Then we are going to have a sit-down discussion with you about what your goals are and how we can help you complete your journey as fast as possible,” Long said. “We have great connection services, laundry services, we have food that we offer at the cafeteria and, of course, we have the beds here and we are going to provide you with a lock box to store your belongings.”
When asked about what happens with asylum seekers after the 60 days, the officials said the Big Apple has processed approximately 100,000 people and at least 40,000 have been able to leave the system with the city’s help and take the next step forward in their journey.
“This facility here is focused on achieving that goal as fast as possible,” Long said. “We are going to have reconnection services where we are going to talk to you about what your goals are and offer to give you a ticket to anywhere in the country every single time you come in or out of the facility here. We are also going to know when you come back in, so that we can check in with you and help you make a phone call.”
Another journalist asked if there was even a need for the space after a similar tent city at Randall’s Island in Manhattan did not fill to capacity last year.
Zach Iscol, commissioner of the Emergency Management Department, said that Title 42, which prevented asylum seekers who may have a contagious disease from coming into the country, was in effect.
“Every single site that we look at is a three-dimensional, four-dimensional, five-dimensional puzzle piece, in terms of solving for transportation, land use, neighborhoods [and] types of infrastructure that we might need,” Iscol said. Title 42 was lifted on May 11. “If you have been sort of paying attention and have seen the number of people coming in — 2,000 to 2,500 people a week, 300 to 500 people a day — this place will be full very, very quickly.”
The city has exhausted everything that it can, Long said.
“Today, we have close to 60,000 asylum seekers in our city’s care,” he said.
Former office buildings have been converted, hotels have been offered up, the parking lot at Creedmoor is now the newest site and a soccer field at Randall’s Island will open next week, said the doctor.
“We are at the point where we have to create new space,” he said. “When we had a line recently outside of the Roosevelt Hotel ... it broke my heart. We never want to go back there again. We are here today because we received help from New York State. They have reimbursed us for the cost of it.”
Late last month, a video was shown depicting migrants sleeping on cardboard boxes in Midtown Manhattan outside the Roosevelt Hotel, which is being used as a processing center for migrants. The facility was also being used as a shelter, but hit capacity, reported the New York Post.
Gov. Hochul secured $1 billion in funding in the state budget for 2024 for migrants and has reimbursed the city $250 million for the cost of sheltering the asylum seekers, according to a press release on Saturday. The city submitted receipts for $138 million, said her office.
“I want to say that there’s money there still for this year, and we’re using it already and out of pocket directly from us is our own expenses, which is paying for massive sites,” Hochul said on Aug. 10.
One question that was unanswered at the media tour was about the feelings of homeless people who might be jealous of the newer facilities that migrants were receiving.
“It’s heartbreaking to all of us,” said Fabien Levy, the newly appointed deputy mayor of communication. “My family emigrated here ... They were persecuted and had to flee their country. We don’t want anybody who had to suffer that to be on the street.”
The city has approximately 200 migrant shelters, and while thankful for the help from the state, it has largely been shouldering the burden of the migrant crisis, Iscol said.
“This is an immense operation,” he added.
The sheltering of migrants in the city is unsustainable, said another official.
“The federal government needs to do their part,” the official said. “They need to be constructing facilities such as these.”
As for safety concerns regarding migrants being able to go in and out of the facility, a representative said that the people are not prisoners.
“It’s sadly a question of, do you want people sleeping on the street or do you want people sleeping on a cot? I’d rather people had a safe place to rest their head at night,” Levy said. “We’ve run out of hotels. There are only so many good operators and at a certain point, you reach the bottom of the barrel. That is where we are.”
“One-Term Mayor” is what some residents shouted at Mayor Adams at a post-Indian Day parade event in Bellerose on Sunday over his plans to house migrants at the complex.
While he pleaded for unity amongst communities about the issue, he also emphasized that whether we like it or not, migrants are coming and if people wanted to vote him out after 18 months because of the “mess” he “inherited,” it’s their right to do so.
Phil Orenstein, president of the Queens Village Republican Club, urged the mayor to either deport migrants or have them sent to Rikers Island as an alternative site, according to the New York Post.
Adams shot back that if the city were to deport asylum seekers he could be sanctioned by the federal government and the city would lose funds to fix the ongoing problem that has already been at hand for two years now, said the report.
The crisis is also expected to take a big bite out of the Big Apple’s budget over the next few years as $12 billion is the forecast for the overall cost through the end of fiscal year 2025, or June 2025 to be specific, a price tag inclusive of the 2023 budget period that ended July 1.
As for Rikers Island, a spokeswoman for the mayor said, “Everything’s on the table.”
“We’ve looked at more than 3,000 sites across the city,” the spokeswoman told the Queens Chronicle. “I think it’s a viable option if it meets the safety and health protocols that we are looking for.”
Chris Barca, a spokesman for Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, said the elected official considers Rikers Island a “hellhole.”
“No human being, neither detainees nor asylum seekers, should be housed there,” Barca told the Chronicle via email.
Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) said that she is opposed to the facility at Creedmoor.
“The area is lacking in public transit, commerce, and infrastructure,” she said. “This site is a disservice to both asylum seekers and locals, and it is frustrating that the local electeds’ and community leaders’ voices are not being heard.”
This fiscal year the migrant crisis is estimated to cost $5 billion, said the mayor on 107.5 WBLS. That is the equivalent of the combined budgets of the departments of Sanitation and Parks, along with the FDNY.
“The dam has burst,” Adams said on Sunday.
