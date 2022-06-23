Empower My Hood, a nonprofit that specializes in providing college access to people in underserved communities via community outreach, SAT and ACT prep, financial aid tools and free college planning, held its first EMH Community Scholarship Gala June 4 at Majority Baptist Family Life Center in St. Albans.
The event at 115-21 Farmers Blvd. included a color guard salute by members of NYPD Explorers Post 2241, remarks from 33rd Assembly District Leader Daneek Miller, a dance performance from students of Edge School of the Arts and a spoken-word performance by Lahndon Allen of IS 109.
Chanei Patterson, EMH director of education, gave out scholarships to Gabrielle Renee Bolt (York Preparatory School; Archie Spigner Memorial Award), Megan Marcano (PS/IS 208; Rev. Charles W. Mixon Memorial Award), Linda Derry (High School for Arts and Business; Fine Arts Career Award); Kya LaSister-Hodge (Valley Stream High School; Fine Arts Career Award), Mya Chante Henderson (St. Francis Preparatory School; Health and Science Career Award), Kayla White (Frank Sinatra School of the Arts; Health and Science Career Award) and Sharmeen Joseph (St. Francis Prep High School; EMH Health and Science Career Legacy Award).
The five high school students received scholarships of $1,000 and the middle-school students received scholarships of $500, according to Bobbie Cole, CEO of EMH.
“The students in our community push themselves to achieve academic and professional excellence,” Cole told the Chronicle. “The EMH Community Scholarship Gala was created not just to show that we recognize their efforts, but that they are worthy of and deserve to be celebrated.”
EMH is located at 227-27 111 Ave. in Queens Village and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit emhinc.org.
The awardees also received certificates from elected officials, such as U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), District Attorney Melinda Katz, Borough President Donovan Richards and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans).
Comrie, who attended in person, was honored to be a part of the first EMH scholarship gala.
“Having worked with Empower My Hood over many years, I have seen the organization take on the challenges our communities face with a sincere commitment to seeing young people thrive,” Comrie told the Chronicle via email. “This empowerment was on full display at the scholarship gala, where I saw young people’s ambitions nurtured by our whole community as we celebrated their achievements and, as we lift them up, encourage them to lift up others as they continue to accomplish great things.”
