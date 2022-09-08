A pair of Queens residents are stationed in San Diego by the U.S. Navy, but could turn up anyplace in the world where people might be in harm’s way.
Seaman John Cabiling of Elmhurst and Petty Officer Third Class ChengJie Yang are stationed aboard the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.
Cabiling is a 2004 graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School in Astoria. He is what the Navy refers to as an undesignated sailor, responsible for the ship’s maintenance and upkeep.
“We’re kind of like the ship’s handymen,” he said in a Navy press release. Cabiling said he was inspired to join the Navy by his father, a U.S. Army veteran.
“He passed away, and in a way, I’m carrying on his legacy of serving in the military.” He hopes to inspire his daughter to one day follow in his footsteps.
Yang serves as an electrician’s mate, and is responsible for flight deck lighting and ensuring that all safety lighting on the flight deck is fully operational.
“I joined the Navy to challenge myself,” she said. “When I immigrated to the United States I could barely speak English and the Navy helped me build my English-speaking skills. I also want to make my family proud of me.”
The Carl Vinson, commissioned in 1982, is 1,092 feet long and carries more than 5,000 personnel between the ship’s crew and its air wing.
It has more than 70 fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft.
