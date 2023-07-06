Alton Waldon, the first Black congressman from Queens, died last month.
Waldon, 86, who passed away on June 9 after a long illness, leaves behind his wife, Carol-Lee Waldon, a retired photo editor at the Daily News, and three children from his former spouse, Barbara Anne DeCosta, who passed in 2004, reported The News.
Though he only served in Congress briefly, Waldon was in government for decades.
Born in Lakeland, Fla., on Dec. 21, 1936, he went to Boys High School in Brooklyn in 1954, and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959.
He went on to earn a BS from John Jay College in 1968 and a JD from the New York Law School in 1973. Two years later, he was appointed state deputy commissioner of human rights and he also served as counsel in the Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities.
From 1983 to 1986, he was a member of the state Assembly.
Waldon was a delegate to the Democratic national conventions in 1984 and 1988, and was elected to Congress in a special election in 1986. He was defeated later that year in a primary, however, by the Rev. Floyd Flake.
He was a member of the state Senate from 1991 to 1999 and then was nominated to the New York Court of Claims, where he served as a judge from 2000 to 2009.
Carl Clay, the founder of Black Spectrum Theatre in St. Albans, called Waldon a trailblazer.
“He engineered his way into office on the heels of the historic service of Congressman Joe P. Addabbo Sr.,” Clay told the Queens Chronicle via email. “Alton blazed a path for the heroic service of Congressman Flake and Congressman Meeks, who were to follow his pivotal service.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica) said he was saddened to hear of the passing of the former congressman.
“He was a fierce public advocate and always served the people of Queens whether in Congress, the State Legislature, or the Courts,” Meeks said via email. “As we collectively grieve the loss of a trailblazing public servant, let us reflect on his legacy of empowerment and service to his community. I am praying for his family during this difficult time.”
Carlene Thorbs, chairwoman of Community Board 13, said his accomplishments will never be forgotten.
“Judge Waldon’s life is a testament that you can achieve anything you strive to accomplish,” Thorbs said in an email. “Coming out of Queens there are no limits.”
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) extended her condolences to his loved ones.
“Our entire city is mourning the passing of Alton Waldon, Queens’ first Black Member of Congress who exemplified what a life dedicated to public service looks like,” Adams said in an email. “His enduring legacy in the halls of Congress, both houses of our State Legislature, the Army, and the New York Court of Claims, will live on for generations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.