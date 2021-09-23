More people have gotten vaccinated against Covid-19 in Queens than any other borough, Mayor de Blasio said Monday in a visit to Kew Gardens.
The mayor noted the information in a back-and-forth with Borough President Donovan Richards during a press briefing.
“The borough with the most fully vaccinated people, what do you guess it is, Borough President?” de Blasio asked.
After first thinking the mayor was asking about the rate of vaccination, Richards gave the right answer: “Of course, Queens. There’s no better place on earth.”
De Blasio said 1,551,921 people in the borough were fully vaccinated by that point. And, he noted, the most popular vaccine site in the city is Citi Field, which he said was amazing: “Thank you again to the Mets.”
By Wednesday, the number of people fully vaccinated in Queens had risen to 1,561,336, according to city data. The figure marked 69 percent of the population. Manhattan had the largest share fully vaccinated, 71 percent, or 1,151,423 people.
The other boroughs lagged with 50-something percent vaccinated in each.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
