City of Water Day, a regionwide event sponsored by the Waterfront Alliance, the NY-NJ Harbor & Estuary Program and others, will take place on Saturday, July 16.
The 16th annual event is geared toward raising awareness about the dangers of climate change and rising sea levels, and to advocate for a more resilient harbor on the New York and New Jersey sides.
Queens will have eight free sponsored events with a nod to the creative arts, including one on Sunday, July 17, according to the website of the Hudson River Foundation.
Most events are on the 16th.
The Newtown Creek Alliance and the North Brooklyn Community Boathouse will have a creekside cleanup and exploration by boat of the forgotten reaches of Newtown Creek, a superfund cleanup site, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. NCA will host a cleanup at a public access site and street-end along the Dutch Kills tributary of the creek. At the same time NBCB will be supervising the public paddle event, where attendees will launch canoes and follow NBCB volunteer guides to experience artwork by found-materials sculptor, photographer and performance artist Marie Lorenz on the water, out of sight from the shore. Information is available at newtowncreekalliance.org.
Audubon New York will have an event at Idlewild Park in Brookville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. focusing on wetlands, specifically salt marshes, the threats facing them and the beauty and benefits which they supply. As a society focused on bird conservation, they will emphasize conservation and restoration of habitats in relation to bird communities. Details are posted at ny.audubon.org.
The city Parks Department’s GreenThumb program will host a 3.5-mile bike ride to community gardens near the coastline in Long Island City and Astoria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will start at the Smiling Hogshead Ranch at 25-30 Skillman Ave. Participants will visit gardens that have transformed traditionally industrial waterfront areas into vibrant greens spaces. RSVP at greenthumb.nycgovparks.org.
The Coastal Preservation Network will pick up trash, clip weeds and work hard to excavate a large mystery object on the beach from 9 a.m. to noon at Big Rock Beach in College Point. Whatever it is, it’s buried under sand and dirt and the CPN will begin unearthing it on July 16. This is the closest that CPN volunteers have ever come to an archaeological dig. Registration is not required. Information is available at coastalpreservation.org.
The Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy will spend City of Water Day exploring Jamaica Bay at various locations. The Jamaica Bay Festival is a fun family event taking place in Brooklyn and Queens. It celebrates those who share a vision to champion the spirit of the Jamaica Bay community, the unparalleled opportunities and the natural beauty of this urban tidal estuary. Participants can enjoy free kayaking, fishing, surfing, hiking, bird watching, art, nature and more.
Activities will be in-person and virtual and will comply with all Covid-19 protocols and procedures. For more information about the festival and to learn more about each activity visit the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy website at jbrpc.org/jamaica-bay-festival.
Activities in the Rockaways include the Natural Areas Conservancy hosting a nature walk in Bayswater Park followed by a poetry workshop and live landscape painting from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Partners include the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, the American Littoral Society, NYC Parks, poet Tristan Nevirs and visual artist Valentina Gallup Salerni.
Don Riepe of the American Littoral Society will lead a nature walk through Bayswater Park starting at 1:30 p.m. Attendance will be capped at 20 and masks will be required. Further information is available at naturalareasnyc.org.
The Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity will host a community kayak paddle and cleanup on Jamaica Bay from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal of the event is to foster community through ensuring residents and students have access to the waterfront and play a role in costal restoration to promote environmental justice. Learn more at riserockaway.org.
On July 17, the College Point Civic and Taxpayers Association and the Poppenhusen Institute will present “College Point Waterfront: Then and Now.” Photographer Tito Martinez will have a photo exhibition of the College Point waterfront, from parks to lesser-known access points. The Poppenhusen Institute will also provide archival photos of the waterfront going back to the 19th century. The purpose is to increase awareness of the waterfront and of its diversity and beauty, and to have people reflect about the impact of modern industrialization and policy on access to the shoreline.
The weeklong exhibition will begin with an opening reception on July 17 featuring a performance by sea shanty singing group Old Fid from 2 to 4 p.m. Exhibit days and hours are July 18, 20 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 24 from 2 to 5 p.m.
More information on the events is available online at collegepointcivic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.