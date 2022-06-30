Twenty exemplary educators from across the city received the Big Apple Awards this year, including five from Queens.
“The educators being honored as this year’s Big Apple Award recipients are stellar role models for their profession and examples of the type of caring, compassionate staff members we want every student to have,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks in a statement.
Queens recipients this year are: Christine Galvin-Manzello and Lisa Cohen, both teachers at PS 91 in Ridgewood; Nethaniel Colon, English teacher at Cambria Heights Academy; Matthew Nelson, tenth-grade special education teacher at John Adams High School in Ozone Park; and Lorenzo Anoba, physics, biology and general science teacher at the Academy of Finance and Enterprise in Long Island City.
Recipients receive a classroom grant made possible by The Fund for Public Schools, will serve as Big Apple Fellows, and get the opportunity to meet with one another. Honorees were nominated by district leaders and principals.
Winners will also be invited to serve on the Chancellor’s Teacher Advisory Council.
“This year’s class of awardees, including five Queens winners, are heroes who deserve our endless gratitude and thanks for their service to our communities and our city,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in a prepared statement.
Holden recognized Galvin-Manzello and Cohen at their school’s stepping-up ceremony.
“It’s very rare to have two recipients in the same school,” he noted on Twitter.
Each teacher’s bio and accolades are available on the Department of Education’s website.
Cohen, who teaches physical education, leads field days and more. During the pandemic, she led virtual fitness classes for parents, staff and students.
Galvin-Manzello is a fifth-grade teacher in an Autism Spectrum Disorder Horizon program. She tries to connect with students on a personal level and loves “celebrating small moments with each other.”
Colon has facilitated many community events, including a Black Lives Matter panel, Asian-American Heritage Month celebrations, movie nights and game nights.
Nelson focuses on life skills as a social studies teacher, including initiating a brand-new culinary program at John Adams.
Anoba has a knack for making his Regents physics class fun and incorporating real-life events into his lessons.
“His classroom is always a hub of intellectual activity and student-centered instruction,” his district leader stated.
