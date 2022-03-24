Two out of five suspects who were charged with stalking, harassing and spying on U.S. residents on behalf of the People’s Republic of China were released on bond Wednesday by a Brooklyn federal court.
One of the suspects is Shujun Wang of Flushing, who was released on $300,000 bond, is under electronic monitoring and has had his travel restricted to New York and Connecticut, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He is also not allowed to make contact with PRC locations or its consulate.
Wang, 73, came to the U.S. in 1994 as a visiting scholar, became a naturalized citizen in 2003 and is alleged to have created a pro-democracy organization three years later in Flushing to spy on dissidents who were forced out of power from the PRC and people from the Chinese diaspora in the New York metro area, according to a DOJ criminal complaint.
“Although Wang is a member of the pro-democracy Memorial Foundation, the investigation has revealed that he has been acting as an agent of the PRC government,” since 2005, according to the complaint, “using his position ... to collect information about U.S.-based dissidents and to pass that information to the PRC government.”
The FBI investigated the case and discovered that PRC authorities arrested at least one Hong Kong “democracy activist” whom Wang allegedly provided information on, according to the complaint. The victim was a politician, former chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the chairman of the Democratic Party and a former member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong.
“Wang had extensive contacts with [the Ministry of State Security] and other PRC government officials,” approximately around April 12, 2019, Special Agent Garrett Igo said in the criminal complaint, “including possessing MSS and PRC contacts in his address book.”
In Nov. 21, 2016, a series of messages allegedly detail Wang reporting to an MSS agent about a PRC dissident who had contacts with Tibetans, Uyghurs and Mongolians and made plans to attend an upcoming Memorial Foundation meeting in Flushing, according to the criminal complaint.
Tibetans, Uyghurs and Inner Mongolians are groups of people from autonomous regions of the PRC the ruling Chinese Communist Party wants to forcefully assimilate into a Han Chinese orthodoxy, according to a Time Magazine report from July 12, 2021.
During a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection at John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 12, 2019, Wang allegedly made false statements during an interview that he “never” was approached by MSS or PRC officials despite being in possession of the contact information of Chinese government officials on his phone, according to a criminal complaint. A subsequent inspection found a list of 64 pro-democracy activists in his belongings, many of whom were from the United States.
On Aug. 11, 2021, FBI agents approached Wang at his Connecticut residence and he admitted to having a relationship with the MSS, but denied that he was a foreign agent for it.
Fan “Frank” Liu, of Jericho, L.I. was the other suspect released on a $1 million bond and is under restrictions similar to Wang’s
The remaining suspects were Qiming Lin, 59, and Qiang “Jason” Sun, 40, of the People’s Republic of China and Matthew Ziburis, 49, from Oyster Bay.
Lin was accused of scheming to undermine the U.S. congressional candidacy of an American military veteran who was a pro-democracy student leader in the 1989 demonstration in Beijing at Tiananmen Square. He allegedly hired a private investigator to dig up information on the U.S. congressional candidate, then to manufacture derogatory information if nothing could be found and as a last resort, to physically attack the military veteran to prevent him from becoming a legislator, according to a press release from the DOJ. Liu and Sun allegedly conspired to pay a private investigator from Queens to bribe an Internal Revenue Service employee so that they could obtain the tax returns of a pro-democracy activist, who is an artist in the U.S., and expose any potential liabilities with the documents to discredit him.
Ziburis allegedly posed as an art dealer pretending to be interested in purchasing work from the activist and then secretly installed surveillance cameras and GPS devices in his car and workplace, added the DOJ. Ziburis, Liu and Sun also had plans to plant surveillance equipment on two other dissidents. The pro-democracy activist artist came under the attention of the suspects for depicting the PRC President Xi Jinping as a coronavirus molecule. The defendants allegedly demolished his artwork in the spring of 2021.
“As alleged, all of the defendants charged today at the direction of the PRC secret police, engaged in a series of actions designed to silence the free speech of Chinese dissidents in the United States,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll said in a statement. “Transnational repression schemes pose an increasing threat against U.S. residents who choose to speak out against the People’s Republic of China and other regimes.”
