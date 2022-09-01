With the borough just recovering from the latest heat wave (and bracing itself for the next one), it may not be difficult to fathom that Queens is in a moderate drought — or at the very least, is approaching one.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says that Queens County is in a moderate drought, and, in parts of southern Queens, a severe one. College Point environmentalist and visiting scientist and faculty member at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution James Cervino characterized it as “the worst ever” in Queens.
That is barely an exaggeration — Matthew Wunsch, a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told the Chronicle that between June 1 and Aug. 28, the area surrounding JFK Airport received 5.14 inches of rainfall. That’s the area’s second lowest level since 1949 for that period. The area surrounding LaGuardia Airport has gotten 8.09 inches of rainfall over those 12-odd weeks, the 14th lowest since 1940.
But the New York City Department of Environmental Protection has not gone so far as to declare an official drought.
“Things are certainly dry here in New York City. We have not had a lot of rain this summer — the ground is brittle and everything is pretty brown,” said Ted Timbers, the DEP’s communications director. “But New York City gets its water supply from protected reservoirs in the Catskill Mountains in the Hudson Valley.” Those, he said, have an “ample” amount of water in them, adding that the agency is monitoring the supply and the forecast closely.
But as the borough prepares for hurricane season, the first since Hurricane Ida took 11 lives in Queens and damaged countless homes a year ago to the day, the drought may be cause for concern, and may lend itself to flooding.
“You’d think that because the ground is dry, that it can actually absorb more water,” Wunsch said. “But dry ground, it actually becomes less porous, and more likely to have runoff, especially if a lot of heavy rain happens at once.”
Or, as Cervino put it: “Drought leads to cracks, desertification, floods and erosion.”
But Bill Blanford, an assistant professor of hydrology at Queens College, said that that is an oversimplification.
“For natural systems, if the soil is really dry then it is less conductive for water to infiltrate and you could get some more puddling and overland flow,” he told the Chronicle via email. “However, we live in an urban system and influences of the ‘built environment’ on the movement of water is also quite important.”
Fellow Queens College hydrology professor Timothy Eaton agreed, noting that much of the ground in New York City is paved.
“Flooding in cities is more likely to occur because of extreme rainfall events, of which we’re having more due to climate change,” he said. “The logistical issues of draining water from large storm events is a growing problem — the DEP is actively trying to find better ways of dealing with extreme rainfall.”
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who chairs the Council’s Environmental Protection Committee and is a geologist by trade, pointed out that the drought’s impact on the borough’s plant life is also a factor.
“I am concerned at the detrimental impact the drought will have on trees and vegetation, which are critical natural infrastructure for the absorption and sequestration of rainwater,” he said. “When trees and vegetation die, it leads to soil erosion which leads to more stormwater runoff.”
At the same time, Eaton said that a lower water table — which a locale may have during a drought — could make it possible for more water to be absorbed. Blanford had similar thoughts.
“On droughts, you have to look at short- and long-term issues,” he said. “In a long-term drought, streams and the local water table are lower and the system has capacity to handle more water. Alternatively, if we have had a lot of rain recently then the system has less spare capacity to handle a large storm event.”
The best way to predict where there may be flooding, he added, would be to look at where there has been flooding in the past. Eaton noted that different storm conditions associated with flooding would have different effects throughout the borough and the city as a whole; while heavy rainfall would have a widespread effect, he said, storm surge would hit waterfront communities.
The borough’s drought conditions come as last Friday, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) led numerous Queens elected officials in calling for New York State to take action on flood prevention and recovery assistance in its climate change initiatives.
