The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is calling them targeted subway service adjustments. The union representing tens of thousands of MTA workers is calling them service cuts, and is vowing to fight “every step of the way.” A plan released Monday would mean at least some reduced service on select subway lines that serve Queens.
The MTA said reductions of Monday and Friday service on the E and F lines, along with the L, Q, 1, 6 and 7 lines beginning in June 2023, better reflect post-Covid usage of the subway system; and that it would allow additional weekend trips on the G, J and M lines, which also serve Queens.
New York City Transit President Richard Davey said in a press release that rescheduled service will better serve periods of higher ridership by increasing scheduled trips on the weekends and by modifying Monday and Friday scheduled service where ridership has been the slowest to recover from losses.
He also said the MTA is willing to change back as future ridership patterns dictate.
“We continually analyze ridership patterns to better serve riders,” Davey said. “These adjustments reflect higher ridership recovery on the weekends, and lower relative ridership on Mondays and Fridays in the post-Covid hybrid work era. As riders continue to return to mass transit and patterns change, New York City Transit will adapt service accordingly as we strive to provide faster, cleaner and safer rides.”
Increased wait times in impacted lines would increase an average of 30 seconds, with the maximum being one minute.
Richard Davis, president of Transit Workers Union Local 100, wasn’t impressed.
“I don’t care what the MTA calls this. This is a service cut for everyone who rides the subway on Mondays and Fridays,” Davis said in statement emailed to the Chronicle. “There will be fewer trains making fewer trips. Riders will wait longer on platforms. It will take longer for them to reach their destinations. No amount of spin will change that.”
Davis said those most severely impacted would be working-class, frontline and essential workers.
“The people who are still coming into work on Mondays and Fridays — just like they did during the pandemic — because they don’t have a choice,” Davis said. “They don’t put food on the table or pay their rent by sitting behind a desk and working on a laptop. Nurses, grocery store workers, warehouse workers, social workers, cooks. The men and women who mop the hospital floors, take care of the elderly, fill prescriptions, prepare meals, stock shelves. Many of these workers, probably a majority, are immigrants and people of color. That’s who will be hurt the most by these service cuts.”
The New York Post reported that the move is expected to save the already cash-strapped MTA about $1.5 million.
Davis believes if the cuts are allowed to go through that more will come.
Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications director with the Riders Alliance, concurred with Davis’ contention that the move flies in the face of recommendations by advisors to Gov. Hochul.
“Riders agree with Governor Hochul’s New New York panel that it’s important to both ‘maintain peak subway service and improve the frequency and reliability of subway service during off-peak hours,’” Pearlstein wrote subway scheduling should never be a zero-sum game where some riders must wait longer so others can have faster trips.
Pearlstein said reducing transit service costs riders time and gives them less reason to take public transit.
“Instead of trimming rush hour to beef up off-peak service, Governor Hochul must find new revenue to both save transit and invest in its future by funding more frequent service in her January budget,” he added.
