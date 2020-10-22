Youth education advocates, students and principals from Queens hosted an online rally on Tuesday to support a program that they argued is integral to the city’s transfer schools, small, full-time high schools that function to support students who have dropped out or fallen behind in credits.
The area of funding that the advocates worry about is called the Learning to Work program, which offers paid internships and college and career readiness training to students in transfer schools.
Chalkbeat first reported that this year the city is considering cutting the program’s budget by 72 percent, according to data provided by the city’s Independent Budget Office.
The city Department of Education has responded that the figures are speculative, and that it has not made any decisions around funding, but that has not deterred the loyal group of education advocates from vocally opposing any such cuts.
“We’re currently evaluating the funding level for this fiscal year in light of the pandemic-driven crisis that has caused the City to lose billions of dollars in revenue, forcing very difficult decisions about programming across all DOE divisions and City agencies,” said DOE spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon.
The two-hour rally was filled with current transfer high school students, alumni, principals and employers who work with LTW interns — all explained how vital the LTW program was to keeping high-risk youth in high school.
“It’s just not possible to support our students effectively without LTW fund support. That would be taking away the soul of what we do. We pride ourselves in supporting our young people with what we call wrap-around high school,” said Winston Mccarthy, a principal at North Queens Community High School, a transfer high school in Flushing.
Voyagers South High School alumnus Jaffari Williams-Fox described how his internship at a hospital was a bridge to his job working with the Mayor’s Office to Prevent Gun Violence while he studies to be an EMT.
“It’s also important to our high-risk youth,” Williams-Fox said, adding that providing a legal way to earn an income is a crucial element of transfer schools. “A lot of these kids that go to these credit recovery schools — they weren’t able to function normally at their old schools because they were in the streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.