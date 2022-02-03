When restaurants were forced to close their doors to indoor dining in 2020, businesses had to “become super creative and pivot,” said Rohan Aggarwal, founder and co-owner of Queens Bully, a gastropub on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills.
His restaurant was offering takeout, supplemented slightly by canned beers and frozen margaritas, but that was not cutting it.
“For small businesses like ours, alcohol is where we make money,” said Aggarwal.
His team got the idea to start batching out to-go cocktails but Aggarwal did not like the look or feel of the containers. Then, theyfound pouches with spouts to fill with libations including lychee-infused rum and cucumber vodka. Tipsy Takeout was born, complete with a website to order through and a delivery option.
“Once we started Tipsy, it was a huge success,” said Aggarwal. “People were very happy with the product. It was an item they could easily travel with, especially in the summertime when people were going to the beaches, they were freezing it and sipping them on the beach. It was the perfect transportable cocktail pouch.”
It also brought the mixologists back to work.
“It was definitely a big boost for us,” Aggarwal said.
But that did not last long. The temporary legalization of to-go drinks in 2020, part of a lifeline extended to restaurants during the peak of pandemic shutdowns, lasted just 15 months and was abruptly ended despite its popularity.
“We paused the website and everything ... we kind of halted our innovation,” said Aggarwal, who said the restaurant is still “heavily” stocked with the pouches.
But, he may soon have a chance to bring the program back.
Gov. Hochul announced in her State of the State address on Jan. 5 that she intends to legalize the sale of alcoholic drinks to go.
On Tuesday, a bill was introduced by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and co-sponsored by state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) to permit the sale of takeout and delivery beverages for off-premises consumption.
The proposed legislation is in committee and was referred to the Investigations and Government Operations Committee.
“The governor has asked us to help restaurants in this way,” said Ramos.
“We are not going to let her or our restaurants down. We’re crafting legislation that truly helps put these restaurants on the path to recovery. And I believe that we can make this case to our colleagues who will vote for this,” she said.
She predicts the soonest it can be enacted is with the Governor’s budget passing on April 1.
“Hopefully, it would go into effect immediately,” Ramos said.
The state Assembly version of the bill was introduced in 2021 and was referred to the Codes Committee at the beginning of January.
“We really need to enact it as soon as possible,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance.
“Restaurants are just hanging on, they need it now,” he said.
State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) said the temporary measure proved to be a success.
“The [restaurant] industry has been lobbying ever since to say, ‘Hey, we’re not out of the woods yet, can it be continued?’” said Sanders.
Pushback on the proposal comes from lobbying forces for the liquor store industry.
“Liquor stores have said, ‘Hey, this is a threat to us, this is bad for our business,’” Sanders added.
He said that elected officials came to the conclusion that it is not a threat and that people who buy drinks to go from a restaurant are paying a premium.
“It’s cheaper if you get it at a liquor store,” he noted.
Sanders and Rigie are optimistic about speedy action on the bill: “I suspect that within two weeks or so… drinks to go is a go,” Sanders told the Chronicle last week.
Rigie said the “ideal situation” would be that it comes as a stand-alone bill before the budget.
He also argues that drinks to go does not pose direct competition, and said that the opposition has “put out a lot of misinformation.”
The Metropolitan Package Store Association, which advocates for independent liquor retailers, did not respond to a request for comment. It recently emailed members saying the proposal would create a “public health crisis,” The New York Times reported.
Comrie mentioned that “prudence” is key for both customers and restaurants.
“We’re not looking to promote drinking in the streets,” he said. “We’re looking to create an opportunity for restaurants to have another source of income,” he said.
“It’s not designed for Santa Con,” he added.
The legislation he introduced states that retail licensees and manufacturers with on-premises consumption privileges may sell wine, mead or liquor that they are licensed to sell on-premises, and only to those 21 years and older.
State and municipal open container laws would remain and jurisdiction would lie with the State Liquor Authority. Details for delivery drivers are also outlined.
The drinks could only be sold with the purchase of food and in containers with a secure lid or cap with a seal. Each serving would be individually portioned, with only two servings per meal permitted. Full bottles of booze would remain prohibited.
“Many spirits shops are now selling cans of mixed cocktails and we’re not saying this is going to put bars out of business,” Rigie said. “Restaurants and wine and spirits shops can certainly live harmoniously together.”
He added, “We are certainly open to having sensible requirements in place.”
Rigie’s point is not lost on Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven.
“There is an inequity within the industry,” said Gordon. “It’s a certain level of hypocrisy when it comes to cocktails to go. We are still waiting on it to pass; meanwhile, liquor stores are able to sell cocktails to go in little containers.
“This is further driving a wedge within the industry that our political leaders need to solve to give us a level playing field.”
Gordon said that when the emergency order expired last year, his restaurant “lost a key revenue source.” It was $30,000 in debt, he said.
“Cocktails to go can’t come fast enough because this will give us the ability to at least start to erase some of the debt we went into. This needs to happen, like, yesterday.”
Even this past December, his business, along with many others, lost thousands of dollars as the Omicron variant swept through New York and caused people to cancel events.
“I was afraid of picking up the phone because every time I did, I would hear, ‘I’m so sorry, Loy, but we have to cancel ... One of our guests got sick and we don’t want to chance it.’”
The week of Dec. 22, reservations through the service OpenTable plummeted to 64 percent compared to about 85 percent the week before. That number has since risen to over 80 percent, according to company reports.
A survey released by the New York State Restaurant Association found that 93 percent of restaurants experienced a decline in demand for indoor seating in recent weeks and 86 percent report business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago.
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the association, said in a press release referencing federal aid that, “Replenishing the Restaurant Relief Fund will keep restaurant operators and businesses afloat and new revenue streams from alcohol-to-go will go a long way to help restaurants continue service.”
That is the case at Neir’s. “Cocktails to go is an additional revenue source that we didn’t have before,” Gordon said.
Rigie said it will take time for restaurants to reach pre-pandemic sales. “Much of the revenue that’s generated through drinks to go will likely pay off debt for quite some time,” he said.
“Hopefully in the future when things are back to prepandemic sales levels and debt is paid off, it’ll be a good and hopefully profitable revenue stream,” Rigie said.
Ramos said it is a particularly “big Queens issue.”
“Everybody knows that my district is known for our amazing food. But the largest concentration of restaurant workers resides here.”
As of 2020, Jackson Heights and North Corona had the most residents working in the industry citywide and Elmhurst and South Corona had the second highest. The two areas accounted for 24,000 restaurant workers, nearly one in 10 citywide, according to the state Comptroller’s Office.
“So it’s not only about helping our small businesses, but by keeping them afloat, we’re keeping New Yorkers employed and hopefully keeping our economic corridors vibrant,” Ramos said.
In the meantime, businesses are treading lightly.
“We have to be very careful about investing money in something that is not in our hands,” said Gordon. “Yes, we are preparing, but we’re very cautious about putting more money into something that can change or not even happen,” he said.
Rigie added, “I would not recommend any restaurant or bar purchase anything until a law is actually enacted, so they know the exact framework and guidelines of what they can do and how they need to do it to comply.”
Dutch Kills in Long Island City utilized a takeout window to distribute drinks back when it was legal and it attracted many.
“Dutch Kills is excited about the possibility of the return of takeout and delivery cocktails,” management said in an email. “Pending a thorough review of the reinstated regulations, we would almost certainly reactivate our takeout window for those purposes, and we would also be open to exploring our delivery options as well.”
Queens Bully is ready, too.
“If we do get a chance to actually do this, we’re definitely going to be adding new cocktails to the menu,” said Aggarwal. “Innovation starts again. We’re always trying to innovate, so it would be fun to bring that back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.