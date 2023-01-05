When NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams took over as commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, he said there was no way there could be an overall reduction in crime for the year 2022. But this year should be different, he said at the 102nd Precinct Community Council meeting on Tuesday.
“I am extremely confident that we are poised, primed and ready to have an overall reduction in crime this year in Patrol Borough Queens South.”
Williams continued, “Also, I’m very cognizant as a resident of Queens that it’s not just about crime. We will address quality-of life issues in each command, whether it’s the overnight commercial truck parking, which we tackle in commands and we’re going to bring it to other commands in the Queen South, whether it’s, you know, the issues we have surrounding some of our smoke shops — any quality-of-life issue, we’re going to use everything in our toolbelt to address it.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) addressed the community council as well and said her office is in constant contact with the 102 over issues surrounding smoke shops and also a recent incident near Jamaica Avenue and Forest Parkway where a stolen car was driven into the benches outside the bank.
The last 28-day period of the year, however, showed a 19 percent decrease in overall crime, which Williams said was “trending in the right direction.” Gun violence had decreased by 25 percent overall in the southern Queens precincts at the end of the year and there was a slight increase in felony assaults.
The 102nd Precinct gained two new cops and Police Academy graduates are now going directly into commands instead of into Field Training Units, Williams explained.
As for the 102, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, the commanding officer, said that there was also an overall increase in crime but that it decreased in the last 28- and 56-day periods, particularly in robberies, which he said has been a focus.
Since he took over earlier this year, Kivlin said 250 ATVs and illegal scooters had been seized in the 102nd Precinct.
Neighborhood Coordination Officers Fernando Mayo and Det. Frank Lasala were awarded Cops of the Month for making arrests after an elderly delivery man was allegedly assaulted by five people and robbed of his cell phone. The officers were able to track the perpetrators by tracking the man’s phone. They collaborated with officers from the 106th Precinct on the efforts.
“That’s what I like to see, when officers arrive on scene and go above and beyond and think outside the box,” said Kivlin.
