The automatic doors slid open at the Stop&Shop supermarket exit on Cross Bay Boulevard and 156th Avenue in Howard Beach last Saturday. Tim Gonzalez appeared with a full brown paper bag of groceries. He pointed to it, and in a discouraged tone, said, “This used to cost around $45 and now it’s like 80 bucks!”
Former Mayor Ed Koch used to ask city residents, “How’m I doing?” In the days leading up to Labor Day, the Chronicle asked Queens denizens, “How’s the economy doing?” In typical Queens fashion, the answers were varied, earnest and passionate.
Gonzalez had good reason to be exasperated. It’s no secret that inflation has hit a 40-year high. Consumer prices in the Big Apple rose 6.7 percent between June 2021 and June 2022. City Comptroller Brad Lander noted that real hourly wage growth had “plummeted” due to inflation in his July 11 Monthly Economic and Fiscal Outlook. The drop is concerning, especially because NYC increased its minimum wage to $15 just a few years ago.
“The dollar is worth a lot less right now,” lamented Konstantinos Poulidis, 25, of Whitestone. “The government has been printing a lot of money and spending it recklessly, which is killing what’s left of the middle class.”
He does not believe the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will curb inflation enough to make a difference. Poulidis added that supply chain issues have been bothersome: “I couldn’t get my car inspected for two months because of the semiconductor shortage.”
Gonzalez, a 46-year-old Howard Beach native, walked to the store to save on gas. While pain at the pump is lessening, most people interviewed said that gas price was their first thought when entering their vehicles. DeShaun Burke, 37, an IT professional from St. Albans also shopping at the Howard Beach Stop&Shop, plans to go electric with his next car so he won’t have to shell out future dollars at gas stations.
Residents also reflected on the disastrous impact of the pandemic on the economy, which most believe has not fully recovered.
Gonzalez’s industry, graphic design, was negatively affected by the coronavirus. “The graphics business was hurt when advertising revenue went down during the pandemic,” he said. “It never recovered. My income is almost half of what it was during the height of Covid and much less than it was prepandemic. It’s an exceptional situation. It’s much harder to provide a decent life for your family now.
“At this point, I don’t care about politicians’ party affiliations as long as they have a positive impact,” Gonzalez insisted. “Recently, however, I think politicians’ efforts have been counterproductive.”
Burke is a bit more optimistic. “I think the economy is slowly leveling out, but it’s still not where it was before the pandemic,” he said. “For example, I actually got some good deals today — what would have cost me $108 came out to $88. But, yeah, with the high prices you’ve got to be more conscious and maybe look out for coupons as well.”
Like Gonzalez, Burke is not holding his breath when it comes to the efforts of those in government. “Politicians today are just arguing and not listening, so the people at the bottom will continue to suffer,” he said with a sigh.
Kennia Smith was browsing at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale when she spoke to the Chronicle. “Everything is expensive!” the 42-year-old mother snorted. “We’re all trying to keep up with our mortgages, our taxes. We’ve all had to limit how much we eat out, how much we drive. The economy’s going downhill. I don’t know, but it may end up worse than the 2008 recession.
“The city is unaffordable and dangerous; it’s not a place to live anymore.”
Lucy Velez, 19, who works at the new Goldfish Swim School at Atlas Park, agreed that the city has become unaffordable for most. “The rents are ridiculous,” complained the Forest Hills native.
The city saw a 35 percent increase in rent between June 2021 and June 2022, according to a report by StreetEasy. And rents may continue to rise. Not helping matters, high interest rates are making buying a home more difficult, resulting in more demand for a dwindling number of apartments.
To save money, Velez is “buying a lot less and taking mass transit a lot more.” She predicted the economy will finally recover when “we’re back to our old, prepandemic habits.”
Will those habits return? Possibly, but the numbers in Lander’s Aug. 8 Monthly Economic and Fiscal Outlook don’t paint a pretty picture. The city’s accommodation and food services, retail, arts, entertainment and recreation sectors all remain well below prepandemic measures in terms of employment and profits. Between 2019 and 2021, Queens lost 158 private establishments. Weekday subway ridership in the city is only 56 percent of pre-Covid levels, with weekday bus ridership at 62 percent. Office occupancy is returning at a snail’s pace.
Lander has admitted the Big Apple’s economy is “showing mixed signals” and that a “downturn” and “uncertainty” might be on the horizon.
New York State’s Department of Labor statistics show that the rest of the state has recovered jobs faster. But the city’s future is far from hopeless. Between June 2021 and June 2022, New York City gained 298,600 private-sector jobs. Its unemployment rate fell from 10.1 percent in July 2021 to 6.6 percent in July 2022.
Queens has the second-lowest unemployment rate (6.1 percent) of the five boroughs, bested only by Manhattan (5.2 percent). In April 2020 Queens had a staggering unemployment rate of 17 percent, so it seems the borough is trending toward normalcy.
Still, not everyone can snag jobs easily.
“Both my roommates have finance degrees and would be considered traditionally ‘employable,’” noted Michael D., 28, of Astoria, after shopping in Howard Beach. “But even they struggled through Zoom interview after Zoom interview when trying to find work.”
Speaking to the Chronicle outside the Queens Center mall, Keila G., an 18-year-old Applebee’s hostess from Elmhurst, said that all her friends are looking for jobs.
“I know the food industry is trying to get more people,” she said. “My friends are trying to find what’s available.
“I wish the government, or someone, would sponsor something or increase awareness of how we can get jobs and improve our situations.”
More generally, Poulidis asserted that small businesses deserve more attention.
“Many small businesses in Queens were on the edge of survival during Covid,” he pointed out. “Maybe politicians should give them a tax break, instead of helping Boeing executives buy another yacht. Because I don’t want Queens becoming one giant Walmart.”
Joseph Janis, a Howard Beach resident for the last 56 years, also was skeptical about elected officials.
“I’m lucky enough right now that I’ve got nothing to complain about when it comes to money,” the 86-year-old longtime Chronicle reader said outside Stop&Shop. “Politicians are smart, that’s how they got their jobs. I think, though, that sometimes they think we’re all stupid.”
Thirty years ago, political strategist James Carville coined the slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid!” The sentiment appears to resonate with Queens residents today.
