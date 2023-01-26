As the political clash over Gov. Hochul’s nominee for chief justice of the Court of Appeals, Justice Hector LaSalle, reached a boiling point, Queens elected officials found themselves right in the middle.
State Sens. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone) and John Liu (D-Flushing) were among the 10 Judiciary Committee members who voted not to advance LaSalle’s nomination to the full Senate last Wednesday, winning by a one-vote margin.
LaSalle, who is currently the presiding judge for the Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department, has been viewed by critics as too conservative for the post. Ahead of last week’s hearing, some Democrats had voiced concerns about LaSalle’s views on abortion and his past rulings in labor cases. At the same time, the party has expressed a desire to see a more diverse bench; if approved, LaSalle, who is Puerto Rican, would be the New York Court of Appeals’ first Latino chief justice.
Those issues were chief of mind during the five-hour hearing, much longer than similar ones have been historically.
“They have in a sense, engendered very little controversy. Most of them were an open and shut, very brief process,” Stavisky told the Chronicle, referring to previous chief justice nominations.
Still, in a statement following the failed vote, Hochul said that, while “thorough,” the hearing was “not a fair one, because the outcome was predetermined,” noting that some committee members had said how they intended to vote prior to the hearing.
Ramos disagreed. “The fact that a few of us knew how we were going to vote ahead of time was simply because we did our homework,” she said. “Of course, you read the decisions ahead of time and formulate an opinion. I think it would be dishonest to play coy.”
Asked whether he thought the hearing was a fair one, Liu replied, “Absolutely.”
“We spent five hours with him — the committee asked a wide range of questions,” Liu said. “This is for chief judge, who will not only run the court, but will set the tone and the direction for all New York state courts for many, many years.”
Stavisky, too, said the hearing was fair. “The fact that we’re exercising our advise and consent judgment shows that we are trying to find the best person for the position,” she said. Later, Stavisky added that LaSalle got some “tough” questions during the hearing, and said he “answered them as best he could.”
All three senators addressed LaSalle’s ethnicity in discussing the vote tally.
“I think there are lots of people — myself included — who would have liked nothing better than to be able to confirm the first Latinx chief judge,” Liu said. “In the end, race can never be the only element considered.”
Both Ramos and Stavisky called attention to the panel’s diverse membership; two of its three Latino members voted against LaSalle. Ramos also noted that not everyone in the same racial or ethnic group shares the same views; using herself as an example, she said, “If I lived in George Santos’ district, do you think I would have voted for George Santos?”
But the role of ethnicity in the LaSalle hearing is not one that has been taken lightly. One source familiar with intracommittee discussions said there was some concern that voting down a nominee of color might make it more difficult to confirm one in the future.
Liu, however, was not worried. “There’s still an opportunity to nominate and confirm a Latinx chief judge,” he said.
That depends on what happens next. Hochul is reportedly considering suing the Senate in order to get a vote on the floor, arguing that the state Constitution says the full Senate — rather than just the Judiciary Committee — must vote on such nominations.
Even before that, the nomination of a conservative justice had created a divide between Hochul and the Senate, where Democrats have a supermajority.
“I don’t understand why she didn’t just show the list to Andrea Stewart-Cousins and say, ‘Who on this list can you live with?’” Brian Browne, a political science professor and analyst at St. John’s University said, referring to the majority leader. “Forget whether it’s going to be a super liberal person — just who can we get done?”
Browne also suggested that Hochul’s narrow victory in November may have played a role in her more conservative pick.
“That really was the most painful thing,” Ramos said. “We just came off of a hard-fought election win for the governor. Why create these divisive issues that we didn’t have?”
Upon naming LaSalle as her pick, Hochul noted the justice’s “sterling reputation as a consensus-builder,” would be key in the court’s “protecting our rights and upholding New York values.”
But politically speaking, it is not entirely clear why the governor would use the opportunity to nominate someone her party would not be broadly satisfied with.
Asked about why she believed Hochul tapped LaSalle, Ramos was clear that it “is absolutely a political process.”
“There isn’t a doubt in my mind that certain parties are protecting their interests,” she said.
Suing the Senate has the potential to widen the rift between Hochul and the Senate in a substantial way, Browne said.
“A lot of governing, it’s not just counting votes — which she seems to have miss-stepped [with] a little bit — but it’s building consensus,” he said. “How does she build consensus if there’s a lawsuit going on with it?” He added that budget negotiations would be a key test of that.
Plus, Stavisky said, suing the Senate could pose a “dangerous precedent.”
“We have the separation of powers between the executive and the Legislature,” she said. “One should not infringe on the other.”
Even if Hochul were to win a lawsuit, it’s not clear that she would have enough support to confirm LaSalle, as both Ramos and Browne pointed out.
As the Senate waits in limbo, questions remain about Hochul’s next moves.
“A lot of the question is: How does she bounce back?” Browne said. “Is this a hill she wants to die on? Or does she pick herself up, dust herself off and live to fight another battle?”
Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.