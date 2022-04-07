Irene Raevsky, a municipal employee for 11 years, believes it’s high time that the city officially recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday.
“It’s perplexing that a federal holiday that is recognized by the state of New York is not recognized by the city,” said Raevsky.
An attorney and manager for the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings, the Forest Hills resident noticed that the holiday was not on the city’s calendar when her Black colleagues turned to her with questions about whether they would celebrate it this summer. The day marks the end of slavery for African Americans throughout all of the United States.
The Office of City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said that former Mayor de Blasio signed an executive order making the day, June 19, a public holiday, but he did not engage municipal workers’ unions to complete the task and that it would be up to current Mayor Adams to take up the responsibility.
De Blasio boldly declared in 2021 the holiday would be official in the city by 2022, but he did not start negotiations with labor unions, which were expected partially pay for it. Instead, municipal workers would have to use pre-existing paid time off to get to celebrate Juneteenth, according to The New York Times.
Public schools will be closed Monday, June 20, since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year and because it is a state law applying to them. Banks make holiday decisions based on federal holidays and the City Council will be observing the holiday, added the Speaker’s Office.
“Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in America, has special meaning for me and my community,” Adams told the Queens Chronicle via email. “It serves as a day to recommit ourselves to racial equality and justice for all. I look forward to joining our community partners in celebration of Juneteenth and moving forward in the path toward liberation.”
Raevsky said that she was very puzzled by the mayor not taking up the initiative because he once advocated for de Blasio to make Juneteenth a holiday before he ran to replace him.
“This was prior to [President] Biden making it a federal law,” said Raevsky.
A lot of the city’s workers are Black and on Monday, June 20, their children will have the day off, according to Raevsky.
“How do you explain to your African-American city employees — of whom we have many — how do you explain to them why this is not a holiday? These questions should be answered in my opinion.”
The mayor himself is the second Black man to hold his position, after former Mayor David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993.
Juneteenth is traditionally celebrated on June 19, but many federal and state workers, among other institutions, will have the following Monday off.
“Federal agencies will all be closed,” added Raevsky. “It will be odd that city agencies will be open when everybody else will be closed ... Each holiday has its own history and its own significance to all people, but especially African-Americans. This holiday commemorates an important event in history ... What message does this send to my colleagues? Is it not important enough?”
The Mayor’s Office said it would provide a statement on issue but did not by press time.
Borough President Donovan Richards told the Chronicle via email that Black history is American history and that we must acknowledge the original sin of slavery and the systemic racism that still plagues nearly every facet of society today, nearly 157 years after the first Juneteenth celebration.
“Following the state and federal government’s lead in making Juneteenth a paid city holiday is a must, but acknowledging our history cannot and must not take the place of making the structural changes our city needs to foster futures rooted in fairness, equity and respect for all our families, regardless of race.”
If Juneteenth were to suddenly be enacted as a paid holiday by the city, the Queens Borough President’s Office will address issues such as work schedules, according to the BP’s spokesman.
Tunisia Morrison, the co-chair of Juneteenth in Queens, is not waiting on the mayor to officially recognize the holiday, but hopes he acknowledges it sooner rather than later. She will be hosting her second Juneteenth festival at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans on June 19, which is also Father’s Day.
“After our years of Covid and people being able to work from home and work from different places and still be able to get the job done, I think it unfortunate, to be quite frank, that our municipality doesn’t recognize Juneteenth,” said Morrison. “I think if we are asking people to increase equity, increase inclusion, then be substantive about diversity — and that starts with education. What better way than making it an ‘observed’ holiday for ... all creeds.”
It’s a disservice to not make the holiday also a teachable moment, said Morrison.
“When people are observing it, they can subsequently learn why they are getting the holiday off like any other holiday they get off in college, in school or at work,” said Morrison. “Our public schools have that Monday off and there is never a better time to implement that ... Our ancestors put us in this position when they unfortunately went through some hard times so our mayor could be exactly where he is today.”
There is still time for the mayor to officially recognize the holiday, added Morrison.
“We have enough days of trauma,” said Morrison. “In freeing our last African-American people in Galveston, Texas [in 1865] ... this day to me means joy.”
Over 1,000 people attended Morrison’s Juneteenth festival last year and 700 attended her virtual panel series.
“My hope is not to only get more people out, but to get more allies out who spend their dollars on us,” added Morrison.
There will be dance, theater and live music at the event, according to the co-chair. There will also be retail goods too. The entrance to the park is at Baisley, and Merrick boulevards. People who may have questions about the event may go to juneteenthinqueens@gmail.com.
“I think it is going to be an amazing day with love and joy,” said Morrison. “My hope is that for the predominantly Black people of Southeast Queens, we will get to bring people into our communities who will get to feel that too.”
CLARIFICATION
This article has been edited to mention that Mayor Adams is the city's second African-American mayor without giving the impression that anyone quoted in the piece brought that up.
