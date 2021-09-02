Ceremonies commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will abound in Queens.
Those in mid- and central Queens will include the annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.
It will take place, as always, by the flagpole. Those who attend are invited to bring candles, lawn chairs and American flags. People are being asked to wear masks. It is sponsored by the 9/11 Candlelight Vigil Committee of Queens.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, the 42 people from Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood and Woodhaven who were killed in the attacks will be remembered in a ceremony set for 12:30 p.m. in Forest Park’s Dry Harbor Playground at Myrtle Avenue and 80th Street in Glendale.
At 1 p.m. on Sept. 12, the Run for Richie, the largest 9/11 motorcycle parade in New York City, will take off from Aqueduct Race Track at 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.
The ride, which will go to the World Trade Center in Manhattan, is run every year in memory of Richie Pearlman of Howard Beach. It is run by the NYC Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club for the Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Pearlman, 18, was a member of the FHVAC and studying for his medical certification. He was in Downtown Manhattan when the World Trade Center was hit.
Pearlman was treating the seriously injured on the street and was killed when the South Towers collapsed.
Registration still is open at eventbrite.com/e/135188162433?aff=efbneb. Those wishing to sponsor, donate to or vend at the event may inquire by email at r4r@fhvac.org.
