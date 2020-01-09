Queens represent

Flushing-bred actress and rapper Awkwafina made history as the first performer of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in a lead actress film category.
Awkwafina was celebrated at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, for her performance in “The Farewell,” which tells the story of a Chinese family struggling to keep tradition that prevents disclosing information to its matriarch that she is suffering from a terminal illness. For her starring role, Awkwafina was presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy.
Awkwafina’s new television series, “Nora From Queens,” is based on her experience growing up in Flushing and is set to premiere on Jan. 22.
QueensChronicle.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up