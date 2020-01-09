  • January 9, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Queens represent

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:30 am

Queens represent 0 comments

Flushing-bred actress and rapper Awkwafina made history as the first performer of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in a lead actress film category.

Awkwafina was celebrated at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, for her performance in “The Farewell,” which tells the story of a Chinese family struggling to keep tradition that prevents disclosing information to its matriarch that she is suffering from a terminal illness. For her starring role, Awkwafina was presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy.

Awkwafina’s new television series, “Nora From Queens,” is based on her experience growing up in Flushing and is set to premiere on Jan. 22.

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:30 am.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

