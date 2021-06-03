Forest Hills, Glendale and Ridgewood commemorated Memorial Day in ceremonies this past weekend.
At top left, Navy sailors drop by the ceremony at Remsen Cemetery in Forest Hills hosted by Continental Post #144 of the American Legion. Above center, Bill Cook of American Legion Post 104 in Glendale affixes a flag on Cooper Avenue before heading to Veterans Memorial Plaza, where Shannon Jones sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Among those attending were U.S. Rep Grace Meng, left, Paul Schottenhamel of Joseph B. Garrity American Legion Post 562 in Glendale, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Councilman Bob Holden.
At top right, veterans and visitors salute the flag in Glendale.
At right, Luke Remsen of what is now Forest Hills was one of several members of his family to serve in the American Revolution; at Remsen Cemetery, they now are guarded for eternity by World War I doughboys like the one at center right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.