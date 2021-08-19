Over the weekend, the Caribbean country Haiti was hit with yet another challenge, but instead of a political assassination rocking the nation, it was a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which had aftershocks that were felt in the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Turks and Caicos and minor outlying islands in the United States.
Queens, with its large Haitian-American population, is doing its part to help out the reeling nation.
The earthquake comes a little over a month after the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mo•se, who was shot 12 times in what appears to be an alleged conspiracy involving 30 people from the U.S., Colombia and Haiti who wanted to take over to lead the island country, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Haiti previously had earthquakes on Oct. 7, 2018 and Jan. 12, 2010, the latter of which had upwards of 100,000 to 316,000 fatalities and 300,000 injuries.
The most recent natural disaster occurred on the same Enriquillo-Plantain Garden fault zone, as reported by The New York Times. The east-west North American and Caribbean fault lines converge on two tectonic plates moving laterally toward each other at a quarter of an inch annually.
Haitian immigrants make up 3 percent of the city’s population, and the second-largest group of émigrés in the Big Apple resides in Queens (31,000). Only Brooklyn (45,705) has more Haitian immigrants. There is a population of 84,334 throughout the city, according to the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
A Queens-based Haitian-American organization and political leader are working to find ways to help the beleaguered island nation.
“At this moment we are saddened about what happened,” said a spokesman for the Haitian Americans United for Progress on Monday. “We hope to get something out soon.”
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), who is of Haitian descent, is partnering with other elected officials to coordinate a donation drive as part of the relief effort for Haiti.
“We are grateful for the well-wishes and support from all that have reached out,” said Vanel. “Unfortunately in New York, we are no strangers to natural disaster.”
Vanel is working closely with the Haitian American Elected Officials from New York organization and the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network, which has a New York chapter with 11 members from all over the Empire State.
“In Queens, I’m working with the Borough President’s Office and through his office and also my office, we are accepting donations,” said Vanel. “Many other Queens elected officials are participating.”
Vanel is working with the Mayor’s Office.
“The mayor has agreed to help big time,” said Vanel. “There is something called the Mayor’s Fund and people can donate directly to it.”
The Mayor’s Fund will funnel donated money directly to four reputable organizations in Haiti. The relief organizations include Ayiti Community Trust, Capracare Haiti, Hope for Haiti and Partners in Health, according to the fund’s website.
“We are devastated by the tragic earthquake in Haiti and are committed to supporting our Haitian community members as they navigate the aftermath of this weekend’s events,” May Malik, MOIA’s deputy commissioner of external affairs said in an email. “As the Mayor announced this morning, the Mayor’s Office is mobilizing the goodness of New Yorkers in providing crucial relief to Haiti.”
Malik asks that if people want to provide aid to the people of Haiti they should visit nyc.gov/fund. If an individual or a neighbor is in need of mental health support he or she can call 1 (888) 692-9355 24/7 and help is available in multiple languages, including Haitian-Creole.
“For immigration-related questions, New Yorkers can call ActionNYC at 800-354-0365, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to connect with free and confidential support,” added Malik.
Mental health services will be provided throughout Queens, including at HAUP, which is located at 209-05 Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village, said Vanel.
“It provides mental health services for people that have to deal with the trauma of their family being missing, of their family dying or what is happening in Haiti,” said Vanel about the mayor’s program. “The organization of Haitain American Elected Officials has a compliance auditing organization that is currently going throughout the different institutions on the ground in Haiti. In the next week or two they are going to come out with a website portal to identify legitimate organizations that are doing the work in Haiti.”
There will be a prayer vigil at HAUP today, Thursday, at 8 p.m., rain or shine. There will
