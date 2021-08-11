Gov. Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will step down from being New York’s chief executive amid an ongoing sexual harassment scandal, setting in motion a cascade of relief among the majority of Queens Democratic legislators who had been calling for his resignation.
Cuomo’s resignation, which will take effect in two weeks, will give New York State its first-ever female governor, now-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Cuomo continued to defend himself against accusations of inappropriate conduct in the wake of a report commissioned by state Attorney General Letitia James that corroborated the allegations of 11 women who said he had acted improperly toward them, from making unwanted comments to committing sexual assault. Several district attorneys in the state reportedly are looking into the allegations, and one of the women has filed a criminal complaint.
While Cuomo sought to remind constituents of his legislative accomplishments and called on the state government to resume its focus on pandemic recovery, his resignation does not necessarily put an end to the Legislature’s looming impeachment investigation. The inquiry would potentially look into the allegations by the women and whether his policies early in the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the number of people who died in nursing homes and similar facilities; whether his administration covered up the numbers; and whether he wrongly used state employees to help write his book about his claimed successes during the virus crisis.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee leading impeachment proceedings had previously given Cuomo until Aug. 13 to submit evidence in his defense.
Some of the Queens progressives who have often been critical of the governor expressed disbelief that his reign had come to an end.
“I did not think he would ever utter these words,” tweeted Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside).
Others could not be more ready to see him gone.
“Good riddance,” simply read a tweet by Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria).
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) speculated that “the threat of impeachment was too big for Andrew Cuomo to bear,” in her response.
Some on the more moderate wing of the Queens delegation remarked that his resignation was in the best interest of the Legislature.
Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) sought to lift up the women who went public with their allegations.
“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York,” she wrote in a statement.
“Governor Cuomo made the responsible decision to resign from office today so that state government can continue to function and we can address the multiple crises of Covid-19, rising crime, and economic inequality,” wrote Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), who got a start in state government after Cuomo appointed her director of immigration affairs and special counsel.
Many reactions focused on Cuomo’s replacement. While Hochul, a former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, Erie County clerk and member of the Hamburg Town Board, will be the first governor from upstate New York in decades, Queens electeds provided an outpouring of support for the incoming governor, who has publicly overseen the administration’s economic revitalization efforts in localities around the state.
“There is still work to be done and we will rise to this occasion as we always do in the face of challenging times. With enthusiasm, I look forward to working with Kathy Hochul and her administration,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech said that the lieutenant governor had come down to Queens too many times to count.
“As someone that has interacted with the lieutenant governor for years, maybe the most in Queens County, I look forward to her governing of the state ... She’s shown her regard for the small businesses of Queens County,” Grech said.
Peter C. Mastrosimone contributed to this story.
