Queens residents and lawmakers voiced outrage, fear and anguish last Friday as the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined the right to choose into law, in ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
This comes less than two months after the unprecedented leak of Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion, which was published by Politico, sparking days of protests nationwide.
That drove state lawmakers to write and pass a set of bills designed to protect abortion access in New York State, providing support to abortion providers and protecting them from extradition and arrest in other states for abortions performed in New York, among other things. Gov. Hochul signed the six bills into law last week. In 2019, the state passed the Reproductive Health Act, which effectively codified Roe v. Wade into state law.
Still, Queens, the city and much of the nation remain uneasy in light of the ruling.
“There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage,” Mayor Adams said in a statement.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) has been especially vocal since the ruling was announced; along with many other lawmakers in Washington, DC, she marched from the Capitol to the steps of the Supreme Court. “Over the past few weeks, we have seen millions across the nation express their opposition to this life-altering ruling. People have gathered to protest in front of the Supreme Court, and have made their voices heard online and in their local communities,” she stated. “We have made so much progress in the 49 years since the historic ruling was issued but this awful decision kicks it all to the curb.”
Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), who chairs the City Council’s Health Committee, was also concerned.
“My great-grandmother died trying to give herself an abortion, & now many more women will suffer the same fate,” she tweeted. “Being a part of the first women-led @NYCCouncil, I will fight like hell for Reproductive Justice.”
Borough President Donovan Richards emphasized the need to prepare for an influx of out-of-staters seeking abortions. “We must leave no stone unturned to not just expand access to abortion services for New Yorkers, but to better support our abortion care providers and make our state a true sanctuary for those from outside our borders seeking a procedure,” he said in a statement.
One way those services could be expanded is through a bill sponsored by Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), which aims to provide funding for abortion providers and nonprofits supporting access to abortion. González-Rojas has called on Hochul to call the Legislature to a special session in order to pass it. (Hochul has called for one, but to address gun control.)
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is one of many lawmakers calling for federal action. “It is incumbent on the U.S. Senate to take immediate action that ensures reproductive rights are protected across the United States by passing federal legislation,” she said in a statement. “We will fight back using every lever of power within our control.”
And while a recent Pew Research Center study found that 61 percent of Americans think abortion should be legal in all or most cases, there are those who disagree — some in Queens, too. The Chronicle contacted Bridge to Life, a College Point-based organization that provides families with “life-affirming options,” for comment on the decision, and was referred to a statement from the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, which celebrated the ruling.
“Today, we join millions of pro-life Americans who are praising God because our goal is to achieve an abortion-free America by building a culture of life.”
Pro-choice rallies were held in Sunnyside Friday night and at Borough Hall Tuesday afternoon [see separate story].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.