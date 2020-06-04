The annual Queens Pride Parade and Multicultural Festival, normally held in Jackson Heights but canceled along with all other large events due to the coronavirus, is planned to be celebrated online June 7.
Details of the event have not yet been posted on the Queens Pride website and its social media pages but are promised. It is set to run from 12 to 5 p.m.
Back on April 21, when the parade and festival were canceled, City Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), chairman of the LGBT Caucus, said the celebration would be held “in a safe and responsible manner.”
“While I am saddened that the Queens LGBTQ Pride Parade will be canceled for the first time in its history, I know that this decision was made for the good of the tens of thousands of people who celebrate with us each year,” said NYC Council LGBT Caucus Chair Daniel Dromm. “Pride marches bring visibility to our community and that has always been key to the success of the wider LGBTQ rights movement. This year, we will continue to be visible and celebrate who we are, but will do so in a safe and responsible manner. This will take some creativity and will look very different from past pride months, but I know we can do it.
“I want to thank Co-Chairs Zachariah Boyer and Mo George plus the entire Queens Pride board for their tireless dedication to the parade. I know that we will once again march down 37th Avenue together next year for what will be an even bigger and more meaningful celebration.”
Queens Pride and the annual parade and celebration are designed to promote awareness and education among and about the LGBTQ community in the borough.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
