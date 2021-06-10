After the annual Queens Pride Parade and Multicultural Festival went virtual last summer, organizers are hoping to be able to organize an in-person event this year, but not until August.
In the meantime organizers have several other LGBTQ events planned under a new concept dubbed the Summer of Pride instead of its normal march, which usually takes place in Jackson Heights in June.
Though the Queens Pride organization has not yet released details, it posted on Facebook that it will hold a virtual Pride panel as its June event. In July, it will hold an in-person documentary viewing about Queens Pride in Jackson Heights, which will also be live-streamed.
Then, in August, it is planning an end-of-summer march.
“We know that this is not the normal time of year for a march, but it’s never a bad time to celebrate our community! As we know this event is truly about and for our community, we wanted to celebrate at a time when we felt it was safer for our community to actually be together,” wrote organizers on the Facebook post.
The Queens march has been held since 1993, inspired by activism in response to the death of Julio Rivera, a gay Puerto Rican man from Jackson Heights who in 1990 was brutally attacked by three skinheads in a schoolyard and died from his injuries.
For those in Queens who want to celebrate Pride in their own borough during June, there are other event options to consider.
In celebration of Pride Month, Flushing Town Hall presents “Pride Trilogy,” a musical series featuring a cabaret, vocal and jazz performances for three weeks in a row from June 10 to 24. For more information, visit flushingtownhall.org/pride-trilogy.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz will also hold a virtual celebration June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP at bit.ly/3pBfBHW.
The Knockdown Center in Maspeth will host a DJ night for Pride by Horse Meat Disco. All guests must be vaccinated. Tickets are $75 and are available at bit.ly/3iqvK10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.