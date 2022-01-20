Queens Pride is set to return to Jackson Heights on June 5 after a two-year hiatus, a Jan. 11 press release said. The event will be hosted under the new leadership of the LGBT Network.
The parade and festival, which the LGBT Network is branding as “The New Queens Pride,” will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.
The event had previsously been run by the Queens Lesbian & Gay Pride Committee, founded in 1992 for the first Queens Pride parade.
According to former Councilman Danny Dromm, who will chair the LGBT Network’s Community Advisory Council for New Queens Pride, planning for the parade is already in the works. Specifically, he said that the LGBT Network has already reached out to the NYPD for parade permits.
When it comes to Covid, on the other hand, the very reason why the festival has not been held on the streets of Jackson Heights since 2019, there is only so much planning that can be done.
“Hopefully, because it’s an outdoor event, and by that time in early June, the spread of Covid will not be as bad,” Dromm said. “Of course, we have to wait to see what the city is saying at that time.”
Asked about the change in hands, Dromm told the Chronicle, “We were just looking for an organization that would be able to move it into the future.” He went on: “Because of its record, [the LGBT Network] also produce[s] Long Island Pride, we felt that was the organization [we wanted].”
Dromm elaborated on his desire to bring Queens Pride “into the future.”
“Because it’s Queens Pride parade, people from all different nationalities that make up the neighborhood and beyond come out and cheer on their particular group,” he explained. “What we want to do moving forward is to ensure that, those groups are well represented, those groups that weren’t traditionally in the past.”
LGBT Network President David Kilmnick noted that Dromm’s committee will play a central role in this effort.
“We’ve established this community advisory council that is able to draw in some of the diversity that really embodies what Queens is about, which is [being] the world’s borough,” he told the Chronicle.
Dromm emphasized the difference that multi-racial and ethnic representation can make in the LGBTQ+ community.
“The parade serves as a coming out vehicle for many people,” he said. “So when people see marchers who look like themselves, or who are of the same religion, of the same culture, same race, it says to those people who might be hesitant to join in the parade
