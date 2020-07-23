Queens lawmakers are up in arms against President Donald Trump’s move Tuesday to sign a presidential memorandum that would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts as they are redrawn next year.
Census data determines how many seats each state receives in Congress and how funding is allocated. State Attorney General Letitia James immediately responded by calling the memorandum illegal and announcing her intention to challenge it in court.
“We beat the president before in court, and we’ll challenge him once again on the census,” said James.
The action would carry significant consequences in New York City, where the population consists of 5.7 percent undocumented immigrants, according to the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. In Queens, undocumented immigrants make up 16.9 percent of the total immigrant population, the second-highest figure of all the boroughs.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced that she will introduce legislation to block the effort.
“President Trump’s unconstitutional attempt to count some people instead of ALL people for reapportionment will fail just like his unsuccessful attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census,” said Meng.
Councilman Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), whose district has an exceptionally large immigrant population, called the action “little more than a campaign stunt.”
“President Trump’s action is not just immoral; it is unconstitutional,” said Dromm. “When it comes to the United States Census, the Constitution’s mandate is clear: Everyone residing in the U.S. must be counted.”
