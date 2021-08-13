Queens outperforms population estimates in Census

New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.