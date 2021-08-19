New Census numbers out last Thursday show New York building on its status as the largest city in the country with a 7.7 percent population increase since 2010.
The World’s Borough lived up to its name in the survey — both outperforming population growth estimates, and increasing its share of ethnic diversity.
New York City’s population grew to 8,804,190, and while it didn’t have the largest percentage increase of the nation’s biggest cities, it had the largest jump in magnitude with an increase of 600,000 people.
Queens’ total population grew to 2,405,464, nearly 200,000 people over 2010 — a 7.8 percent change. That increase was nearly 7 percent larger than the 2019 Census estimate.
“The large jump in our borough’s population underscores what we in Queens have known for a long time; that Queens truly is a fantastic place to live and raise a family. My heartfelt appreciation goes to all of the 2.4 million people who make Queens their home, including the more than one million people who have come here from across the globe to build new lives in ‘The World’s Borough,’” wrote Borough President Donovan Richards in a statement.
Richards went on to mention the many challenges the Covid pandemic posed to Queens. During an unprecedentedly difficult Census season, advocates worried that immigrant neighborhoods would be disproportionately affected. Though the results released last week do not reveal granular neighborhood-by-neighborhood results, as of the end of last summer it was immigrant-dense neighborhoods like Corona and Richmond Hill that appeared to have been undercounted — a result that was widely thought to be caused by language gaps, a digital divide and a lack of trust in government.
The county-level results released last week showed Queens to be the most diverse county in New York State. Both Latino and Asian residents now outnumber whites for the first time in the borough’s history. The Latino population grew by 54,111 — a nine percent increase from 2010. The Asian population grew by 148,249 — a 29 percent increase from 2010.
The Census clarified in Thursday’s report that the drastic changes in ethnic communities, which seem in places like Queens to outpace total population growth, are a reflection of how the survey was designed to assess race differently than in the past. Though the Census follows categories of race and ethnicity set by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget in 1997, the 2020 Census collected data on Hispanic origin and race in two separate questions
The 2020 changes reveal that the U.S. population is much more multiracial and more diverse than what the Census measured in previous iterations.
The borough’s diversity index, a Census measure that shows the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups, was 76.9 percent — the highest in the state.
Both New York’s population growth and ethnic changes are reflective of the national trends of the survey. The population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9 percent from 2010 to 2020.
In tandem with Queens, the whole country grew significantly more diverse over the past decade. Populations of people who identify as Hispanic and Asian rose and the number of multiracial Americans increased by nearly three times, the Census Bureau reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.