It only took two days for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum to reverse its decision to cancel the annual Tribute in Light display, following pressure from several city councilmembers, including three from Queens, and backlash from constituents.
“It is our duty to ensure that the sacrifices and courage of 9/11 victims and first responders are always remembered,” Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) told the Chronicle in an email.
The Tribute in Light is an art installation of 88 vertical searchlights placed six blocks south of the World Trade Center to create two columns of light to represent the Twin Towers in remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks. The display lasts from dusk to dawn each year on the anniversary as a tribute that “both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York,” according to the museum’s website.
A spokesperson from the museum originally stated Aug. 13 that the “health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light.” Residents throughout the city and across the country responded with outrage, leading the museum to rescind the decision just two days later, stating they would find a way for the electrical workers to set up the tribute in a safe manner.
In the short period between the decision to cancel the commencement and its reversal, 10 city councilmembers, including Vallone, Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), penned an Aug. 14 letter to President Trump asking for assistance from a federal agency or branch of the armed forces to erect the tribute. The councilmembers said they had consulted the Central Labor Council to conjure a cadre of local workers to set up the display, but would need additional assistance for resources and equipment.
“This is a symbol of NYC’s resiliency and perseverance which we need to see now more than ever. We should do whatever it takes to make these lights shine again this year,” Holden said in an Aug. 14 tweet.
Gov. Cuomo, rather than Trump, answered the councilmembers’ call and announced the next day that the state would provide health personnel to allow the Tribute in Light show to happen safely.
“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy,” said Cuomo. “I understand the Museum’s concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11. We will never forget.”
In the short days before the reversal, several organizations and electricians volunteered to set up the tribute in place of the museum. The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation volunteered, planning to hire those who lost work during the pandemic.
“Doing the right thing is not always an easy thing to do, but you know when it’s right. It’s very clear that this had to be done,” CEO Frank Siller said on WCBS 880 on Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.