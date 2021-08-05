Facing calls that he resign from everyone from the president to his former allies in Albany, Gov. Cuomo at press time was showing no outward sign of giving in, making it appear the only way he could be made to leave office before the end of his term would be through impeachment and removal.
Demands that Cuomo resign cascaded in from all corners, including Queens, after state Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday released a report alleging that the governor had sexually harassed at least 11 women, with everything from inappropriate comments to forcible touching.
Though the report stated that Cuomo had broken state and federal law, James announced no charges against him.
Even as James’ office has been investigating Cuomo’s alleged mistreatment of women, the state Assembly has been conducting an impeachment probe based on both those allegations and his handling of the deaths of nursing home residents due to Covid-19, where critics allege a coverup and manipulation of data.
James, herself considered a leading candidate for governor were Cuomo forced aside, said the independent investigators she appointed found that not only did he mistreat women, his office retaliated against at least one who went public with her complaints.
“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”
In response to the report, President Biden, U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and numerous other elected officials at all levels called on Cuomo to resign.
“I stand with these women, in addition to all survivors of sexual misconduct,” state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), the deputy majority leader, said in a prepared statement. “Andrew Cuomo lacks the integrity required to be the leader of our state and can no longer serve as New York’s Governor. He must heed the calls of so many New York leaders and resign.”
Saying that James’ investigators produced solid evidence that Cuomo engaged in “sexual misconduct,” state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), said in a statement, “It is clear that Governor Cuomo cannot do the work of New York State. In the meantime, we cannot waste time. We need a strong, focused leader at the helm, and right now Governor Cuomo is not that leader.”
The report alleges that Cuomo harassed both current and former state employees, as well as other women. In one case, he allegedly touched a female state trooper assigned to his protective detail in a sexually suggestive manner on more than one occasion, kissed her in front of another trooper and asked her questions related to romance and sex, as well as why she did not wear a dress.
The announcement of James’ findings said in part:
“The investigation found that Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women and his and the Executive Chamber’s retaliation against a former employee for coming forward with her claims of sexual harassment violated multiple state and federal laws, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the New York State Human Rights Law, and 42 U.S. Code § 1983, in addition to the Executive Chamber’s own equal employment policies.”
Without being specific in most cases, Cuomo denied the worst of the allegations in a video statement and tried to explain away others as misunderstandings, possibly driven by differences in age and culture.
He said, for example, that he hugs and kisses many people.
“I do it with everyone,” he said. “Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.”
In the video was a slideshow showing Cuomo kissing and hugging people, along with other officials such as former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush doing the same.
“First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said. “I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been.”
Among the other officials here calling for the governor to step down was state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who like the governor is the son of a longtime elected official as well as a Queens native of Italian descent.
Addabbo kept his statement on the matter shorter and simpler than many.
“Based on my review of the findings in the Attorney General’s 165 page investigative report, I believe that Governor Cuomo should resign in the best interest of all New Yorkers,” he said.
