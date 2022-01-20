The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated 54 years ago in Memphis on April 4, 1968, but it is his life and legacy that continues to live on every third January in approximation to his Jan. 15 birthday nationwide.
Monday was the 36th year that his contributions as a civil rights leader in the 1960s were commemorated as a day of service across the country. The Baptist minister was instrumental in getting the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended segregation in public spaces and banned discrimination based on color, national origin, race, religion and sex. The latter bill outlawed discriminatory practices that prevented African Americans from exercising their right to vote, according to history.com.
After King’s death, many cities and states celebrated the minister throughout the 1970s, but it wasn’t until 1983 that legislation to create a holiday was re-introduced by U.S. Rep. Katie Hall, (D-Ind.) passed. U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) introduced the initial bill four days after King’s assassination. Former President Reagan signed the bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, and it was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986, according to the National Constitution Center, a nonprofit.
Borough President Donovan Richards participated in the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center’s MLK commemoration on Jan. 14.
“We as a society have so much to learn from him,” posted Richards on social media. “From protecting voting rights to dismantling systemic racism and beyond.”
Creedmoor is located at 79-25 Winchester Blvd. in Bellerose.
The Senate is set to debate two measures: the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, on Tuesday, according to NPR.org.
The first bill would protect elections from voter suppression, partisan sabotage, gerrymandering and dark money, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy organization.
The latter bill would establish new criteria for determining which states and political subdivisions must obtain preclearance before changes to voting practices may take effect. Preclearance is the process of receiving preapproval from the Department of Justice or the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before making legal changes that would affect voting rights, according to congress.gov.
Critics say both would unconstitutionally shift voting rules from the states to the federal government.
Richards also delivered pre-recorded remarks for two other MLK events held by Queens College, which is located at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing and the Epsilon Pi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Justice and Witness Ministry of St. Albans Congregational Church, located at 172-17 Linden Blvd.
“His powerful voice changed the course of history and we continue to use his actions as inspiration to fight against injustice and inequality in the world,” said Richards in one of his pre-recorded speeches.
U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) also attended virtual MLK events and shared Richards’ sentiments.
“Every year, we reflect on the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Meeks via email to the Queens Chronicle. “Across our nation, we see voter suppression, discrimination, pay disparity, and ever-rising economic inequality gnawing at the progress we’ve made since Dr. King’s death.”
On MLK Day, Meeks said to celebrate organizations like the NAACP, the United Negro College Fund and Black fraternities and sororities that continue to advocate for equal opportunities for Black Americans as King did himself.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) observed MLK Day with state Attorney General Tish James, Assemblymembers Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and state Democratic Committeeman Aaron Ambrose by providing residents in Eastern and Southeast Queens with personal protective equipment and Covid-19 test kits.
“As Dr. King said and espoused, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’’” said Comrie, who thanked local organizations Community Mediation Services, SEQ U.P. Front, 100 Suits, the Showing Hearts Foundation, the Queens Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and retired corrections officers and other volunteers who came out to distribute the items on Jan. 17.
Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) also gave out PPE kits at her office in St. Albans and collaborated with NYC Health + Hospitals with helping residents getting Pfizer vaccinations and booster shots at the Greater Springfield Community Church in Springfield Gardens.
While state Sen. James Sanders Jr.’s (D-South Ozone Park) weekend MLK events were canceled due to inclement weather, he acknowledged King in a newsletter Monday.
“Although civil rights issues continue to plague oppressed people around the world, there is no denying that Dr. King laid a foundation for progress for his generation and generations to come,” said Sanders. “It is fitting that Martin Luther King Day is also a national holiday of service, an opportunity to give back to the community in which we live and beyond.”
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) spent MLK Day in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
The speaker was at Trinity East Side Lutheran Parish at 602 East 9 St. in Manhattan with Gov. Hochul, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan) and other officials stocking the Losaida Community Fridge for the homeless.
She also commemorated King at the National Action Network’s New York offices at the House of Justice at 106 West 145 St. with the Rev. Al Sharpton, where she sang a gospel song, and later attended the Brooklyn Academy of Music MLK Day event at 30 Lafayette Ave.
“Let’s not just commemorate him on his birthday,” said Adams. “Every day should be a day on for civil rights and the rights of the good of all man and all mankind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.