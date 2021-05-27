After canceling its season last year, the Queens Night Market will finally return for its sixth season to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The season will kick off on June 19 and commence every Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight until Oct. 30. The market can be found outside the New York Hall of Science.
The Queens Night Market celebrates the borough’s rich cultural diversity and heritage through food, art, merchandise and cultural performances.
Participants can expect to indulge in delicacies such as Colombian arepas, Tibetan momos, Hawaiian musubi, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, Malaysian “ramly” burgers and more. Different performances will be showcased each night, including African dance troupes, karate demonstrations, jazz bands, beatboxers, Bollywood bands and others.
The market anticipates starting off with fewer vendors both to ensure social distancing while queueing and to mitigate the impact of attendance restrictions on vendor sales. Interested vendors are still encouraged to apply — they should do so at bit.ly/QNM-Vendor-2021, or they can direct questions to vendor@ queensnightmarket.com, while performers can apply by emailing performer@queensnightmarket.com.
Additionally, founder John Wang expects to start its season operating at a reduced capacity in accordance with Gov. Cuomo’s most recent advisory for open-air markets. Because the reduced capacity will adversely affect the vendors’ ability to profit, the season will require a ticketed entry in order to waive vendor participation fees for as long as attendance restrictions are required.
Tickets are $5 and should be purchased in advance. Children under 12 are free. If any tickets remain unsold for any night, they will be sold for $8 at the door. When capacity restrictions are completely lifted, the Queens Night Market will be free and open to the public again.
The event is pledging at least 20 percent of any net ticket proceeds to causes that promote racial equity and to Covid relief and recovery efforts.
Tickets can be purchased at queensnightmarket.ticketleap.com.
