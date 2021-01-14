Queens Chronicle Publisher Mark Weidler will be among the panelists on Jan. 19 for an online discussion on the future of the media in Queens.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, will join the 2 p.m. panel discussion on how Covid-19 has impacted area media outlets and the communities they serve; how they have had to adapt; and what the future holds for newsrooms and coverage of community news. All are invited to virtually attend.
Jeff Simmons, executive vice president at Anat Gerstein, will moderate a discussion that will include Weidler, Tony Barsamian, editor and publisher of the Queens Gazette; Kate Bliss, publisher at Metropolitan Airport news; David Brand, managing editor at the Queens Daily Eagle; Christian Murray, editor and co-publisher at the Queens Post; and Walter Sanchez, editor-publisher of Queens Ledger/Brooklyn Star News Group and This is Queensborough magazine.
Information on the free event and registration is available online at bit.ly/3qidYOl.
