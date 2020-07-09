Though Queens has been the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, some of its neighborhoods were among those getting the fewest loans to aid small businesses that they were eligible for, a new report finds.
The study, conducted by apartment search assistance firm RentHop, analyzed Paycheck Protection Program loan data by ZIP code and compared it with U.S. Census information to assess which neighborhoods received the most and least loans relative to the number of qualified businesses.
It found that only 38.3 percent of qualified businesses in the 11355 ZIP code in Flushing got loans, the lowest share in the city. In the 11368 ZIP code in Corona, one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the virus, the figure was 48.2 percent, the fourth-lowest share citywide. The top ZIP code in the city was 11222 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where 78.2 percent of eligible businesses received PPP loans, which were designed to help firms continue to pay their personnel during the crisis.
The study analyzes multiple other aspects of the loans, such as job retention, and can be found at bit.ly/31U3wnf.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
