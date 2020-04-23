Considering Queens is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be no surprise that the borough also leads the way in coronavirus-related deaths within nursing homes.
According to data released by the Department of Health, nearly 24 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in New York State are of seniors living in nursing homes and adult care facilities as of April 22. Of the 3,477 senior citizens who died of coronavirus-related complications in New York State, 760 are from Queens, which accounts for nearly 22 percent of state senior-living facility deaths and 5 percent of all COVID-19 state deaths.
Queens leads by a margin of nearly 6 percentage points, with the Bronx following at 558 senior deaths and Brooklyn at 435.
“It is widely known that nursing homes have been ground zero of the attack by the novel coronavirus,” Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehab of Glen Oaks said in a prepared statement. The facility suffered 44 reported deaths, the second-highest number in the borough following Franklin Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Flushing, which reported 45.
As infections and deaths rise in senior care facilities, families of the elderly have grown increasingly worried that they are being left in the dark on the condition of their loved ones. On April 18, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) announced that he and his staff “spent countless hours helping a daughter find answers about her mother who has been stuck in a facility with a COVID-19 outbreak” just three days after Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order requiring nursing homes to inform family members of residents of COVID-19 cases.
“I appreciate the governor’s staff working with me and sending inspectors onsite to monitor the status of our nursing homes,” Kim said. “But I’m still unclear if these inspections are designed to find solutions and fix the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at our nursing homes or if they are for optics and damage control.”
Kim said the experience enlightened him on the trauma that families are experiencing over being left in the dark on the status of their loved ones’ health and that he plans on introducing legislation with the support of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) “providing immediate measures to protect our vulnerable older adults in nursing and long-term facilities.”
Further rumors that nursing homes were not fully abiding by the mandate were found across the internet, such as on a GoFundMe page created on April 18 by a city resident trying to raise funds for his grandmother’s funeral. He claimed that “the nursing home where she was, where we thought it was the safest place to be, kept us in the dark about her situation until the very last minute.” The page organizer could not be reached for comment by press time, and which facility his grandmother resided in is unknown.
In an effort to bring the issue into a national focus, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) called on President Trump to implement an executive order similar to Cuomo’s — for family members of nursing home residents to be swiftly notified of any COVID-19 cases — which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced on April 19 would be implemented.
“Telling nursing homes that they must make families aware of COVID-19 cases is something that has been urgently needed,” Meng said in a prepared statement. “Family members of nursing home residents have a right to know this information. It will help ensure that they can do everything possible to protect their loved ones, and it will go a long way towards controlling and preventing the spread of the illness. We must do all we can to safeguard the health and safety of our elderly population.”
According to Raul Tabora, Jr., a representative of Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home, Inc. of Bayside, the facility has always maintained lines of communication regulated by federal law, the Health Care Proxy Law and Family Health Care Decisions Act, but will now “notify all residents and their representatives when there is a situation involving a positive COVID-19 case and/or three or more suspected COVID cases.”
“Once a resident identifies who they wish to have contacted, we are obligated to follow that directive,” said Tabora, stating that there have been situations where nonprimary contact family members are refused from obtaining information. “Under federal law, we are restricted from providing certain information to everyone in the family and must follow the resident’s choice of first contact — especially if there is a health care proxy or designated guardian.”
While Ozanam suffered nine reported COVID-19 deaths, Flushing House has yet to report a fatality. According to Nancy Rojas, the vice president of marketing and business development of the assisted living facility, it may be in part due to extra precautions staff members are taking — other than sanitizing consistently and wearing proper gear, such as masks and gloves, workers take their temperature upon entering the building.
“Each day each resident is in contact with a staff member, either when the meal is delivered [to their individual apartment] and/or by phone,” Rojas told the Chronicle. “If we notice that residents do not look well or are displaying challenges in their apartments we contact the families right away. We have a doctor, that when requested by family or resident, will go up and see the resident. If a resident needs assistance we call 911. We are in constant communication with residents and their families. Our in-house TV station allows us to send messages to the residents in their apartments.”
The rate of senior citizen deaths in Queens related to COVID-19 has continued to climb, though slowly, and the information is available on the DOH’s website.
