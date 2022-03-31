Be Polite Creative, a hybrid creative agency and business consultancy company, in conjunction with the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, is closing out Women’s History Month with a selection of spoken word, dance and cinematography that highlights the intersectional ties of the modern woman.
The artists performing at the live event — “Intersections of Womanhood: A Thread” — curated by Shakira Polite, founder of Be Polite Creative, are a part of JCAL’s Building Equity for [Black, Immigrant, Indigenous, People of Color] pilot program, which is supported by a grant from the New York Community Trust, according to Wendy Berot, JCAL’s manager of special projects and programming.
“It is dedicated to researching, engaging and promoting underrepresented artists in our community and to providing greater access for audiences to see and to experience their work,” Berot said via email about the trust. “In 2020, because of Covid, the program was exclusively online.”
The event will be held at 7 p.m. today, March 31, at JCAL’s black box theater at 161-04 Jamaica Ave., and it will also celebrate two changemakers from Queens, founders Aleeia Abraham and Aminta Kilawan-Narine of the BlaQue Resource Network and the South Queens Women March, respectively.
Be Polite Creative, located in Forest Hills, works with small business founders and community creative leaders to help them grow their small businesses and their community impact through whatever medium they choose, said Polite, who was raised in Jamaica.
Polite selected Abraham and Kilawan-Narine because of the work they do to help support their communities.
“When I need to find a resource, whether it is a sewing class or a new restaurant to check out, I think about the BlaQue Resource Network,” Polite said of Abraham’s business directory of Black entrepreneurs from Queens. “Aleeia really champions this place as a space for Black people in Queens, a space to go online and discover businesses in the community.
Abraham, of Springfield Gardens, embraces women from the Southeast Queens community and gives them a platform and a voice, said Polite.
Abraham said she was grateful for the honor.
“I will continue my efforts in the community and look forward to brining about more positive changes,” said Abraham.
Polite said that she was also impressed by the work of the South Queens Women’s March, a nonprofit intersectional woman’s group, which is led by Kilawan-Narine.
“Their Covid-19 response has been great and on the ground they have provided resources to people of the LGBTIA community and they provided food to those in need,” said Polite. “They have just been showing up consistently for their community during this difficult time.”
Kilawan-Narine, of Richmond Hill, was deeply humbled by the acknowledgment.
“As the founder and director of a hyper-local gender justice movement-building organization that prioritizes intersectionality, I couldn’t be more honored,” said Kilawan-Narine. “I pour my heart and soul into my work with the South Queens Women’s March. I don’t do it for the recognition, yet every bit of encouragement goes a long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.