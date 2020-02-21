Queens lawmakers look at bail reform

Barely a month after most bail was outlawed in New York State, a number of Queens lawmakers are predicting the new liberalized law will be rolled back by April.

“Nobody should stay in jail for 14 months waiting for trial,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).

But “from Day 1, my job is to relay my constituents’ concern to the state leadership. And this is what I’ve been hearing from everyone.”

The alarming 16.9-percent spike in New York City’s crime rate in January has rattled law enforcement officials, including NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who are blaming bail reform — passed last year as part of the state budget.

Under the bail reform law that went into effect on New Year’s Day, more than 90 percent of suspects will remain free, according to research by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Under the old law, about 76 percent would have been freed pending trial.

“These are the facts,” said Addabbo, “and you can’t argue with them.”

“If bail reform had been a stand-alone bill, there wouldn’t have been enough votes to get it passed,” said Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven). “It wouldn’t have even come up for a vote.”

Lawmakers said they had little choice last year.

Under state law, if the budget is not approved by April 1, the governor can substitute his own version, costing lawmakers funding for their own programs.

Both South Queens lawmakers say the push in their districts has been in one direction — revisit bail reform.

“The governor is listening to the public,” said Miller. “He hears it too.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) hammered out an agreement among her members that, according to Newsday, would eliminate all bail but give judges more freedom to decide if defendants should be released.

“We would give judges some discretion but with extremely strict guidelines and guardrails and almost all misdemeanors and non-violent felonies would not be eligible for remand,” she said.

In his annual budget address, Gov. Cuomo signaled his willingness to reopen the negotiations, despite backing the reform package last year.

“Reform is an ongoing process,” Cuomo said. “You make change in a system, it has consequences. And you have to understand those consequences.”

The state Assembly’s powerful speaker, Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), however, argues that the new bail system has not had enough time to prove itself, one way or the other. He cautioned for “patience.”

“My phone is not ringing off the hook about bail reform,” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato told the Chronicle.

Unlike the Senate, which is ready now to redo bail reform, “we’re being controlled and quiet and waiting for the right time to start the discussion,” she said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is steering clear of the heated debate about the specifics of revamping the reform bill.

Instead, she wants help from Albany to make sure prosecutors have the resources to monitor suspects after arrest.

“On one level, the bail reform law that took effect at the start of the year eliminated some of those inequities related to a number of offenses,” Katz told the Chronicle in an email.

“What we really need at this time are methods for supervised release and diversion programs. This would be the best step going forward to help keep Queens County residents safe,” she said.

A number of Southeast Queens lawmakers seemed disarmed by the backlash against bail reform.

State Sens. Leroy Comrie (D- St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) declined comment when asked about the future of bail reform.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), the deputy majority leader, was out of town this week and could not be reached for comment.