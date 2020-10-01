Out of 15 preservation projects recognized by The New York Landmarks Conservancy at its Sept. 23 Lucy G. Moses Awards ceremony, two are in Queens — Building 207 in Fort Totten and the TWA at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The Lucy G. Moses Awards, or the “Oscars of preservation,” according to conservancy President Peg Breen, are given to projects that “demonstrate excellence in the restoration, preservation, or adaptive use of historic buildings, streetscapes, and landscapes that preserve commercial, residential, institutional, religious, and public buildings.”
Now in its 30th year, the Lucy G. Moses Awards were presented to the 115-year-old former bachelor officials’ residence and the recently opened ’60s-esque hotel.
Building 207, or 207 Totten Ave., now serves as the headquarters for the Center for the Women of New York, but the organization spent 16 years rebuilding the old house to a standard at which it could operate there — after its use as the Quartermaster General’s residence ceased in 1969, the building was left vacant for decades. The CWNY, which had been operating out of a separate Fort Totten building until its lease expired in 2003, had set its sights on Building 207. A four-year legal battle with the Parks Department for approval to use the building ensued, but the CWNY signed the new lease in 2007, though myriad renovations were required before the feminist organization could move in.
It took another 12 years and nearly $3 million to renovate the 10 apartment-style units that had been devoid of electricity, running water and heat, to clear out massive debris and oversee a raccoon relocation program. The masonry, roof and windows were all restored or replaced, and surviving decorative elements on the interior such as fireplaces, pocket doors and built-in bookcases were repaired for reuse. The CWNY held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in December, though it has yet to officially move in.
“The long restoration of Building 207 at Fort Totten is a metaphor for Women’s History and its challenging but positive transformation over time,” CWNY CEO Victoria Pilotti told the Chronicle in an email. “Receiving the Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award inspires us to continue to empower women by offering a great variety of programs at our new beautiful home. After sixteen years of legal and financial challenges, we have a space where women will receive help to overcome their own legal, financial, education, and equality challenges to reach their maximum potential.”
The TWA Hotel at Kennedy Airport, which opened in May 2019, was honored for the restoration of what had been in its place during the ’60s: the Trans World Airlines terminal, designed by Eero Saarinen.
The building had been vacant for two decades before it was transformed into the hotel. The $265 million transformation, headed by Gov. Cuomo and MCR Development, transformed the golden-age terminal and national landmark into a 512-room luxury hotel that acts as the social hub of JFK Airport.
The original exterior shell, curtain wall and entrances were all restored, while the interior was equipped with reconstructed elements that mimic Saarinen’s original design.
As a homage to its previous life, the hotel features a fashion section of previous TWA uniforms, and a restored 1958 airplane rests behind the terminal as a cocktail lounge.
