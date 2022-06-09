For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, elected officials and community leaders gathered in person at the LaGuardia Community College Performing Arts Center last Friday morning for Borough President Donovan Richards’ State of the Borough Address, where he both outlined his vision for Queens and touted his office’s accomplishments in its first 19 months on a number of different issues, including Covid-19, hate crimes, public safety, transportation, economic development and sustainability.
Regarding the pandemic, Richards highlighted the borough’s high vaccination rate — 86 percent, the best of the five — and attributed that to the efforts of Queens’ first responders, healthcare workers and organizations like the New York Mets, who opened their doors for vaccination en masse.
At the same time, Richards was clear: The pandemic is not over, and how the city navigates that is crucial. He therefore made another push for his previously proposed NYC Office of Covid Recovery, which he said he is working with the Council to pass.
“We’re more than two years into the pandemic. We shouldn’t be making the same missteps we made in 2020,” he said. “There needs to be one person responsible for coordinating our city’s response — one person we can hold accountable — not 10 different commissioners testifying before the Council on the same topic.”
Relatedly, the borough president spoke extensively about healthcare access, noting the need to invest resources in Queens’ communities of color, whose residents are disproportionately impacted by a number of health issues, such as diabetes, hypertension and infant mortality. He was optimistic, however, about the recent commitment from New York Health + Hospitals to build a new facility in Far Rockaway. Still, he expressed concern about how communities of color in red states will suffer should the Supreme Court officially overturn Roe v. Wade.
Richards took a nuanced approach when it came to public safety and hate crimes. In response to the borough’s uptick in hate crimes this year, he announced Friday the creation of a Hate Crimes Task Force.
“There’s no vaccine for violence, or an inoculation for intolerance, but that doesn’t mean we’re helpless to hate,” he said.
The task force will be composed of members of law enforcement, anti-hate activists, the District Attorney’s Office and other community leaders.
“This group knows that combating hate must be an inclusive effort, not a top-down strategy,” he said.
Noting the need to ensure that the “NYPD isn’t already stretched thin to begin with,” Richards praised the progress that has been made on opening the city’s 116th Precinct, which broke ground last fall.
Simultaneously, he emphasized that crime of all sorts cannot be addressed only by policing. “New police precincts are not the end-all, be-all,” Richards said. “Policing is inherently reactive, and we can’t just police or prosecute crime away.”
With that in mind, the borough president announced a new partnership with Gov. Hochul called Queens Forward, which he described as a “bottom-up approach to community advancement centering on open space, food security, education, economic development, violence prevention, healthcare, affordable housing and resiliency.” He added that details are still to come, but later announced the creation of a not dissimilar Youth Council that will provide mentorship opportunities for Queens kids.
Richards once again denounced Rikers Island on Friday, calling for its closure and describing it as the “personification of a system designed to fail communities of color” and “the new Jim Crow.”
“If we’re serious about investing in the root causes of crime, we need to be serious about investing in the individuals who are already incarcerated to ensure this is the last time they see the inside of a cell.”
He suggested that a “detainee advocacy program” be created to help highlight in court the efforts incarcerated people have made to better themselves through college courses and personal growth programs.
Richards emphasized that the money spent on Rikers could be spent elsewhere should it close. “We’re spending $500,000 per detainee a year, according to the Comptroller’s Office,” he said. “Imagine what we can do with that money.”
For the land itself, he has a plan: Richards reiterated his desire to make the island a clean power hub, which, as the Chronicle previously reported, will be of chief concern to the members of Operation Urban Sustainability, a working group formed in April of environmentalists and community leaders who will help shape the borough’s response to the climate crisis.
Still, the borough has already made some progress on the environmental front, he said, calling attention to the approval of the Champlain Hudson Power Express cable project, the expansion of geothermal energy in certain new buildings and the creation of hydroponic farms in some Queens public schools.
Transportation, Richards said, plays a central role in making Queens more environmentally friendly, which the Queens Bus Redesign is key to. He praised the MTA’s efforts, applauding the improvements in the most recent plan from the previous one, which he said “united every part of Queens against it.”
“I don’t know if Vickie Paladino is here, but, we don’t agree on much, but we agreed on this: The MTA needed to go back to the board,” he joked, referring to the Republican councilmember from North Queens.
And while he was happy with the new bus plan, he proposed one significant roadway change on Friday: for the Queens Boulevard redesign to extend beyond Borough Hall and into Jamaica, in the interest of safety and accessibility.
Richards also used Friday as an opportunity to again voice his support of a ferry to LaGuardia Airport, one of many proposed connections between the airport and the city’s mass transit. And he praised Hochul for her advocacy for the Interborough Express, a rail route that would connect much of Queens and Brooklyn upon its completion.
Those kinds of innovations, Richards said, will be crucial in the borough’s economic development. Touting his record on jobs, the borough president said that while unemployment was at 12.1 percent when he took office, it’s now down to 5.5 percent. He also spoke of his support of small businesses, many of which were the recipients of grants designed to help navigate the pandemic economy.
To that end, Richards also announced a program called the Queens Tech Challenge: “Think ‘Shark Tank,’ but for our local startups and anyone with some data and a dream, held in partnership with Microsoft, Facebook and Google,” he explained.
“The next Apple or Twitter will be born right here in Queens,” he predicted Friday morning. “So who among us is going to be the next Tim Cook or Steve Jobs? There’s a good chance it’s someone in a foreign country right now, planning a move to Queens.”
He added that much of the effort will be targeted at the borough’s communities of color, as the tech industry as it stands does not reflect the city’s demographic makeup.
In the interest of civic engagement, the borough president introduced a program known as “Borough Hall on Your Block.”
“Every few months, we’ll be taking Borough Hall on the road to a different section of Queens as a way to ensure no one goes unseen,” he said.
On the whole, Richards said, the borough is making strides toward recovery as the pandemic wanes, despite obstacles of all kinds.
“The state of our borough is bruised, but not beaten, dented but not defeated,” he said. “From the ashes, Queens is rising faster than anyone thought was possible just a few years ago. Because that is what Queens does — Queens leads.”
