The borough got an early start on Pride Month — held every June — in a ceremony honoring outgoing City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) at the Queens Center mall in Elmhurst on Monday night.
Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) was host, and the first of a few speakers to note the confluence of Pride Month and the city’s emergence from Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
“This is a wonderful event we are going to have tonight,” Dromm said. “Covid shut us down last year. We couldn’t have this gathering.”
Dromm remembered leaving his district office in March 2020 after a somber warning from Johnson.
“He told me, ‘Go home. Send your staff home. People are worried and people are going to die,’” Dromm said. “Unfortunately, that’s what happened last year so we were not able to gather together in person. We were not allowed to gather in person. We were not allowed to have our Gay Pride Parade.”
Dromm said some sort of live event may come late this summer. He also thanked Macerich, owner of the mall, for hosting Monday’s festivities.
“I want to say that invisibility is our biggest enemy,” Dromm said. “And by Macerich having us here we are very visible ... It’s so important.”
Speakers on hand to honor Johnson included Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Borough President Donovan Richards and District Attorney Melinda Katz. Also attending was former Councilman and state Sen. Tom Duane of Manhattan, who was the first openly gay and HIV-positive member of the Senate, and whom Johnson would call a mentor and role model.
Musician J. Hoard afterward provided the entertainment. Dromm also thanked Flushing Town Hall and the LaGuardia & Wagner Archives for their support of the event.
“Almost 30 years go, when we got started in the Borough of Queens, several elected officials did not recognize us,” Dromm said while introducing Koslowitz as one of his earliest allies. “Some did not want to be seen with us.”
“It has been a year,” Katz said. “And I think it is apropos that in Gay Pride Month we’re all becoming connected again. We’re all showing up again, making sure we’re out and about in Queens County.”
While introducing Johnson, Dromm remembered the story of the Massachusetts boy he read about before ever meeting him.
“When Corey was 16 years old he came out of the closet,” Dromm said. “He was in high school, and he wanted to attend the prom with his boyfriend. Because of that, he made the front cover of The New York Times.”
But Dromm also was struck by an interview the young Johnson had with newscaster Anderson Cooper, who would not come out publicly until 2012.
“Just imagine the courage it took for Corey to come out at that age,” he said.
He then listed some of the legislation and funding that the Council has been able to allocate to assist the LGBTQ community, a great deal of which, Dromm said, did not exist until Johnson became speaker nearly four years ago.
Johnson, often called CoJo, who is term-limited, is running for comptroller.
The speaker credited Dromm and Duane with paving the road for him to come out as well as to seek elective office.
“This is the first real event like this I’ve attended in the last 15 months or so,” Johnson said, adding that one of the things he has tried to do as both a public official and a person is to be honest.
“So when I came out at 16 years old in a small town 30 miles north of Boston, six months after Matthew Shepard had been murdered in Wyoming, I didn’t think I was doing anything groundbreaking,” he said. “I just wanted to be honest.
“And when I moved to New York City at 19 years old and found out I was HIV-positive at 22 and told the world about it — Tom Duane had done so — I just wanted to be honest. When I decided to talk openly about my sobriety, and this July 13 I celebrate 12 years being sober — ” he said, being interrupted by applause, “I didn’t do it to get a nice round of applause. I did it just to be honest, and to try and help other people who may be suffering.”
Johnson said pride means people living as their unadulterated selves.
“Whether LGBT, whether new immigrant, whether from Bangladesh or Ecuador or any other country that Queens has welcomed, we want you to be proud of who you are.”
