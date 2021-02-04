Barry Lewis, a longtime Kew Gardens historian, died Jan. 12 at 75.
Lewis co-hosted the PBS series “Walking Tours of New York” with David Hartman from 1998 to 2004. He also authored “Kew Gardens: Urban Village in the Big City.”
“Some people who haven’t seen the show might think the whole concept sounds nerdy, two guys walking around with a map, pointing at buildings,” Lewis told the Chronicle in 2001. “But there is something different about our show.”
He believed a large audience wanted to be challenged with intelligent, socially informative programming.
Lewis, a native of Woodhaven, lectured at Cooper Union, the New-York Historical Society and the New York School of Interior Design.
“It was impossible to go unnoticed in Woodhaven in the 1950s and 1960s,” he told the Chronicle. “Everyone knew you. And I knew everyone. And I would have to speak to them: the police, the Chinese woman who spoke little English, the deliverymen ... I think that’s where my fondness and lack of fear of public speaking come from.”
His father owned Lewis of Woodhaven Department Store at 84th Street and Jamaica Avenue.
Lewis’ award-winning work was recognized by the Landmarks Preservation Society and the New York City American Institute of Architects.
He specialized in European and American architecture of the 18th to 20th centuries.
“If you wanted to know anything about New York City history, there was only one person to go to and that was Barry Lewis!” wrote Carl Ballenas, president of the Friends of Maple Grove and vice president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society, in a Facebook post.
In 2014, Lewis penned the foreword for “Images of America: Kew Gardens,” written by Ballenas with the Aquinas Honor Society of the Immaculate Conception School.
Ballenas did not know the cause of Lewis’ death. He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey.
