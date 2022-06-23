Queens voters, along with the rest of New York State will have primary elections for numerous state offices on Tuesday, June 28.
The primaries are for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly, two judgeships and various party positions. Primaries for the U.S. Congress and the state Senate will be on Aug. 23.
Governor
The Democratic ballot for governor includes U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens), Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
The Republican race includes former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, former aide to President Donald Trump Andrew Giuliani, business executive Harry Wilson and U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk).
Lieutenant governor
The Democrat ballot has Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado, who is running with Hochul; Ana Maria Archila, who is Williams’ running mate; and former state senator and Councilmember Diana Reyna, who is running with Suozzi. Archila has gotten the Working Families Party nomination.
Alison Esposito, Zeldin’s running mate, is unopposed and has secured the Republican and Conservative nominations.
State Assembly
23rd District — Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) is running uncontested on June 28, as is Republican nominee Thomas Sullivan, a businessman who also has the Conservative Party nod.
24th District — The only race is among Democrats, with incumbent David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) being challenged by suspended attorney Albert Baldeo and Mizan Choudhury, a technology management professional. The winner will run unopposed in November’s general election.
25th District — Incumbent Nily Rozic (D, WFP-Fresh Meadows) will face Republican Seth Breland in November.
26th District — Incumbent Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and Republican and Conservative nominee Robert Speranza will not have an opponent until they meet in November.
27th District — Incumbent Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and Republican Angelo King have avoided primary challengers. King also is on the Conservative line.
28th District — Incumbent Andrew Hevesi (D, WFP-Forest Hills) is being challenged by Forest Hills attorney Ethan Felder on Tuesday. The winner will face Republican Michael Conigliaro, who also will run on the Conservative Party ticket.
29th District — Incumbent Alicia Hyndman (D, WFP-Springfield Gardens) is being challenged by businessman Everly Brown for the Democratic nomination. No Republican is running. If Brown were to win he would face Hyndman, who is on the Working Families Party line, in November.
30th District — The seat is being vacated by Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), who chose not to seek re-election. Democrats Ramon Cando and Steven Raga are in Tuesday’s ballot. Republican Sean Lally awaits the winner in the general election.
31st District — Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D, WFP-Far Rockaway) is running unopposed.
32nd District — Incumbent Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) is being challenged by Anthony Andrews Jr. Andrews is on the Working Families Party line. Republican Marilyn Miller is unopposed for the GOP nomination.
33rd District — Incumbent Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) faces off against Oster Bryan for the Democratic nomination. The winner will run unopposed.
34th District — Incumbent Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D, WFP-East Elmhurst) is running unopposed for re-election.
35th District — Incumbent Jeffrion Aubrey (D-Corona) is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by disgraced former Councilman and state Sen. Hiram Monserrate. The winner will run unopposed.
36th District — Incumbent Zohran Mamdani (D, WFP-Astoria) is running unopposed for re-election.
37th District — Four Democrats are running to take the place of the retiring Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City). They include community activist Juan Ardila, who also is on the Working Families Party line and attorneys Brent O’Leary, James Magee and Johanna Carmona.
38th District — Incumbent Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) is unopposed.
39th District — Incumbent Catalina Cruz (D, WFP-Corona) is running unopposed.
40th District —Incumbent Ron Kim (D, WFP-Flushing) is being challenged by Kenneth Chiu. Republican Sharon Liao is unopposed for the GOP and Conservatives.
Judge of the Civil Court Queens County
Four candidates are running for two nominations. They are Karen Lin, Devian Daniels, Maria T. Gonzalez and Thomas Medardo Oliva.
CORRECTION
This story has been edited to correct Lee Zeldin's party affiliation.
