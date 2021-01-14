Without hoopla or a ribbon cutting, IKEA — the high-design, popular furniture store chain — opened a long-promised new outlet on Queens Boulevard Monday morning.
Officials kept the official opening date secret until the last moments, announcing the start of business in a press release several hours after the doors were opened.
“Our openings are usually a big deal,” said a spokeswoman. “But this time we were concerned about the pandemic and attracting a big crowd.”
IKEA announced 18 months ago that it was opening a new store in the Rego Center mall at Queens Boulevard and Junction Boulevard.
Originally, the company said it planned to open sometime in fall 2020, in the space formerly occupied by Sears.
The Covid-19 pandemic however delayed the start on rebuilding the store’s 115,000-square-foot space and putting together a staff.
IKEA Queens, as the store is called, is the third outlet for the international chain in the city and the first in the borough.
The new store is a smaller, more compact outlet for selling most of the company’s portable products such as lighting and kitchen equipment.
Customers can browse the larger furniture products for order and delivery directly to their homes for a fee — instead of the cash-and-carry system used by the chain’s bigger, warehouse stores.
IKEA is calling the new, smaller format a “city store,” the first one of its kind in the United States as the chain tries to bring its line of flat-pack furniture closer to urban customers.
The concept was started in Paris several years ago, a spokesperson said.
Similar stores have since been opened in London, Madrid, and Tokyo.
The unadvertised opening was successful in one aspect: The first day of business last Monday was low-key and sparsely attended.
Most of the opening-day crowd said they came into the store only because they’d seen the doors were open.
