Queens feminist icon Ann Jawin dies

With a pair of giant scissors in her hands and a smile just as large beaming from her face, Ann Juliano Jawin finally cut the ribbon on her dream Fort Totten headquarters for the Center for the Women of New York, the nonprofit feminist organization she founded in 1987. The Dec. 8 ceremony marked the end of 16 years of fighting for the right to move the center into the fort’s former bachelors’ residence and waiting for extensive renovations to wrap up.

At the celebration, Jawin commented on the irony of the CWNY moving into the old bachelors’ residence. “I think it’s funny! I think it’s comical. I think it tells a story of our progress ... The trailblazers broke tradition, and the fact that this is the bachelors’ quarters and we’re here, it’s a sign of change.”

Just 23 days after seeing this lengthy process come to fruition as part of a life spent educating, promoting and supporting women, Jawin passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31. She was 97 years old.

“Ann Jawin was a pioneer for women’s equality and she set the stage for everyone who followed,” said state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flsuhing), the first woman elected to the state Senate from Queens. “She served as a role model and demonstrated her commitment to good causes with her perseverance and tenacity. Ann was relentless in pursuing her goals and the Women’s Center is a fitting testimonial to her legacy.”

Aside from founding the CWNY, which acts as a one-stop, walk-in resource center for women, Jawin wrote a 1979 book, “A Woman’s Guide to Career Preparation: Scholarships, Grants, and Loans,” and was chairwoman of the Task Force for Education and Employment for the National Organization for Women. Jawin was a graduate of Hunter College, and was a longtime Queens resident after growing up in Brooklyn.

“Ann devoted her life to empowering women from all walks of life to pursue leadership opportunities in their careers and communities,” said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows). “Her belief in advocacy and collective organizing has significantly shaped the history of the women’s movement in New York and I am grateful to have witnessed her impact.”

“I knew Ann Jawin for over 20 years and what I loved most about her was that she was the embodiment of the notion that you don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, but by implementing ideas,” said Councilmember Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica). “Ann Jawin was an iconic trailblazer who improved the lives of so many women. Her legacy will teach future generations that if you find yourself in a place that allows you to make transformative differences in the lives of others, obstacles may discourage but should not deter you.”

Jawin was laid to rest Sunday, Jan. 5, after a funeral service at the Unitarian Church at Shelter Rock in Manhasset, LI.

She is survived by her children, Ronald and Paul Jawin, and grandchildren, Alixandra, Rachel, Erica and Tom Jawin. Her husband, Edward Jawin, passed away on Jan. 14, 2008.

Jawin’s family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the CWNY, the organization Jawin had dedicated her life to creating and empowering.