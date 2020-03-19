Churches, synagogues, mosques and temples have regular services and ministries. They have weddings and funerals. Easter, Passover and other holy seasons are fast approaching.
But a random sampling conducted by the Chronicle showed seemingly all faiths and individual houses of worship have been adjusting in recent days to post-coronavirus reality.
The latest updates in Queens include the Diocese of Brooklyn confirming that eight parishioners from three churches in Queens have been diagnosed.
Six confirmed cases are from St. Gabriel’s in East Elmhurtst, with the patients having attended gatherings of a church community group on March 3, 7 and 10.
One was at Incarnation Church in Queens Village, with the patient having last attended the parish’s noon Sunday Mass on March 8. The third is that of a Eucharistic minster at Corpus Christi in Woodside who last gave out Holy Communion on Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26. The diocese said the buildings are undergoing sanitization.
Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn has suspended all Masses throughout the diocese until further notice, though a statement released Sunday said that churches will be open for private prayer. Parishioners were asked to check their rectories for schedules.
All in-person parish religious education classes, youth ministry classes, group meetings, CYO activities and adult faith formation sessions are canceled until further notice.
“In these extremely difficult and challenging times, it is the primary duty of the Diocese to keep the faithful safe and healthy,” he wrote in a statement issued last week.
“The health of all the faithful of the Diocese is of utmost concern, and the Diocese of Brooklyn joins in prayer to the Lord who is a healer, to protect us and to quickly bring about an end to this current public health crisis,” the bishop wrote.
The diocese stated that those wishing to tune into televised Mass broadcasts of the Celebration of the Eucharist in English and Spanish within the Diocese of Brooklyn can do so on NET-TV, the cable channel of the Diocese. Viewers can go online at netny.tv.
At the Sikh Cultural Center in Richmond Hill, Sukhjinder Singh Nijjar told the Chronicle in a telephone interview on Tuesday that planning for ceremonies such as weddings will prove a challenge, as will its position as an umbrella group for smaller temples within the region.
“We are not changing the hours of our services,” he said. “But we are limiting the numbers of people who attend.”
He said, for example, that the society’s main room in Richmond Hill normally can accommodate 2,000 people comfortably, allowing them to provide much smaller groups with space allowances prescribed by city and state guidelines.
The Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica also stopped in-person gatherings as of this past Sunday, and invited members of its congregation to view services via streaming.
“This decision not to hold our usual services was not an easy one to make because we love coming together for worship, but we believe with all of our hearts that this is the wisest and safest thing to do,” said a message on the church’s website. “The health and well-being of our church community is our primary concern.”
The cathedral will live stream its 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services, but they will not be open to the public.
Worshipers also are invited view services by logging into the church website, allencathedral.org, or download its app from iTunes or Google Play.
The Chronicle was unable to contact the Rego Park Jewish Center prior to deadline, but the center’s website this week said it is canceling religious services through Shabbat on March 28.
Events that are posted as being canceled include this year’s annual Passover Seder, the March 23 Sisterhood Meeting, Torah studies scheduled for March 28 and a singles dance scheduled for March 29.
A woman answering the phone at the Jamaica Muslim Center said their center is temporarily closed.
